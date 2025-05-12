BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 12: KRAFTON India continues to elevate the BGMI experience with a newly released batch of redeem codes, allowing players to access exclusive rewards and customization options. This fresh wave of codes includes premium items designed to enhance gameplay and offer players more ways to express their unique in-game style.

Available for a limited time, these codes are redeemable only via BGMI's official redemption page from April 22 to June 6, 2025.

Redeem codes: 1. CRZBZFGWSD4R

2. CRZCZK6GFC5C

3. CRZDZHRUEFEE

4. CRZEZ6UPJT7V

5. CRZFZ5QDGXN8

6. CRZGZEDF8AAK

7. CRZHZJ6CUTTK

8. CRZIZJMBVJPW

9. CRZJZB9DF4KH

10. CRZKZH65WJTT

11. CRZLZTD6J3BV

12. CRZMZ9XKWUQN

13. CVZBZ3SQTKUV

14. CVZCZPWFE6VG

15. CVZDZFWCWCAE

16. CVZEZ8MBKBHC

17. CVZFZ9FM3RC5

18. CVZGZGS7M7TU

19. CVZHZ5XJXWUP

20. CVZIZHHBGT9T

21. CVZJZKA7BFMD

22. CVZKZEARTC8W

23. CVZLZH5W5EA6

24. CVZMZPXH6345

Steps to redeem: Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards: * Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

* Step 2: Enter your Character ID

* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

* Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code > A message will confirm 'Code redeemed success-fully'

* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember: * A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

* A user cannot redeem a code twice

* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

* If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

* Each user account can redeem only one code per day and a maximum of two codes until June 6th, 2025

* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

