Mumbai, May 12: The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra launch is set to take place on May 13, 2025 (tomorrow) in India. The upcoming smartphone will offer flagship specifications and features while keeping the same design as the other Motorola smartphones, having a quad-camera module on the rear. The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra flip smartphone will succeed the previous gen's Motorola Razr 50 Ultra and offer better performance and Moto AI-powered features.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will continue to have a compact flip design that is easy to fit in a pocket and hands, but offer a unique colour combination for a premium feel. The Razr 60 Ultra flip phone will likely launch with premium specifications and features, which will be ideal for getting. Motorola unveiled this smartphone globally on April 24, 2025. Vivo V50 Elite Edition Teased, Likely To Launch With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC; Check Expected Specifications, Features Ahead of Unboxing on May 15, 2025.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Specifications and Features

According to the official website, Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will feature the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, mated with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. The configuration will efficiently work with the Android 15-based operating system, offering 3 years of OS and 4 years of SMR support. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will have a 6.96-inch LTPO Foldable AMOLED display with 4,500 nits of peak brightness inside and a 4-inch outer display with 3,000 nits of peak brightness—both supporting a 120Hz/165Hz higher refresh rate and HDR10+ content.

The new Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will have a 50MP primary camera with OIS support and a 50MP ultrawide camera with macro shooting capability on the rear. It will offer Dolby Vision recording, Video HDR, Audio Zoom, Advanced Stabilisation and other features. It will help record 8K 30 fps and 4K 60 fps. On the front, the Razr 60 Ultra will have a 50MP camera. The Motorola flip smartphone is confirmed to have a 4,700mAh battery with 68W wired TurboPower fast-charging, 30W wireless charging and 5W reverse charging support.

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will weigh 199 grams, have an IP48 water and dust resistance rating, a Bluetooth 5.4 version, Dual SIM support, USB 2.0 charging, and more. It will have Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic support on the front and an Alcantara/FSC-certified wood/Inspired finish/Leather-inspired finish on the rear. iQOO Neo 10 Launch on May 26, 2025 With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and 7,000mAh Battery; Check Expected Price Range, Features and Other Specifications.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Price (Expected)

Motorola may launch its Razr 60 Ultra at INR 1,10,000 as per multiple reports. The smartphone is available in the global market at INR 1,11,000 (USD 1,300). It will be offered in PANTONE Scarab, PANTONE Mountain Trail and PANTONE Rio red colour options.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2025 01:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).