Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 8: Beegru, a global AI-powered proptech growth engine for real estate, unveiled its disruptive campaign, "The Dead Leads Graveyard", at the Realty Expo in Bengaluru on 5th September 2025. The campaign draws attention to one of the industry's most pressing challenges where crores of rupees are being spent on leads that fail to convert. By symbolising these losses through the concept of a "graveyard," the initiative underscores how unqualified campaigns, inflated sales costs and relentless follow-ups continue to drain marketing budgets while delivering little measurable return. Every year, real estate companies invest heavily in generating inquiries, yet a significant share ends up as wasted potential. With "The Dead Leads Graveyard," Beegru calls on industry leaders to confront a critical question: "How much of their money already lies in the graveyard of dead leads?"

Beegru offers the AI Boost feature, which replaces waste with certainty through:

- Smart Targeting: Refreshing high-intent audiences

- Pre-qualified Leads: Only sales-ready prospects delivered

- Multi-Channel Ads: Synchronised automation

- Effortless Setup: Launches in minutes

- Continuous Optimisation: AI-driven adjustments

- Transparent Dashboard: Real-time reporting

Speaking at the Expo Kin Shreeraj Reddy, Founder & CEO, Beegru said, "The PropTech industry is ripe for transformation. The current property marketplaces are outdated and do not serve the needs of the realtors or the property seekers effectively. They flood realtors with unqualified leads resulting in excessive manual effort to sift through them. They also monetize users' private information which erodes trust. Further he added, "At Beegru, we're fixing this broken ecosystem with an AI-driven platform that delivers verified, high-quality leads to builders, landowners, and realtors, without sacrificing user privacy. Our inclusive & global solution, with trust and innovation at its core, fosters authentic connections and empowers every stakeholder to succeed."

The campaign underscores Beegru's commitment to data privacy, security and trust. With exclusivity of leads, enterprise-grade security and transparency, Beegru delivers one clear message "Stop paying for funerals, start paying for growth".

Beegru is a global AI-powered proptech growth engine revolutionising real estate sales and marketing. By combining advanced AI, data intelligence, and automation, Beegru helps developers, landowners and brokers optimize campaigns, cut costs, and unlock higher conversion rates. With its disruptive approach, Beegru is redefining the future of real estate growth.

