Chris Gayle is undoubtedly one of the biggest names to have played in the IPL (Indian Premier League). Regarded as one of the most destructive batters in the history of T20 cricket, Chris Gayle's IPL career took off with the RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), where he became a household name. Among other achievements, Chris Gayle also holds the record for the highest individual score in the IPL, when he played an unbeaten 175-run knock off just 102 deliveries, hitting 13 fours and a whopping 17 sixes for RCB in an IPL 2013 match against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India. An IPL superstar of his stature, however, witnessed an abrupt end to his time in the tournament when he was with the Punjab Kings. Most Runs in T20 Cricket: From Chris Gayle to David Warner, Check Full List.

The former West Indies cricketer has now made a massive revelation, stating that he was 'disrespected' at Punjab Kings during his stint with the franchise and that his IPL career ended on a 'premature' note. Speaking to Shubhankar Mishra on his podcast, the 'Universe Boss' spoke about how his IPL stint with Punjab Kings came to a sad end. "My IPL ended premature with Punjab," he said when asked if he missed playing in the tournament. "I was disrespected in the franchise Punjab Kings 11. I felt like I wasn't being treated properly for a senior guy. I've done so much for the league, you know, bring so much value to the franchise as well," he said.

Chris Gayle added that he was treated like a kid and spoke about experiencing depression. He said, "They treated me like a kid. I felt like the building was on my shoulder. That's the first time in my life I ever felt like a depression mode." The 45-year-old also revealed that he broke down while talking to then-Punjab Kings head coach Anil Kumble before leaving the franchise. "I called Anil. I had a one-on-one discussion and said, listen, I'm leaving. At the same time as well, I had to work and we are in a bubble so you could not come out. So your mental space was like really puzzling and destroying." Chris Gayle Speaks on Possible Reunion With Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in WCL 2026, Says ‘That Would Be Something Special’.

Chris Gayle Says He Was 'Disrespected' at Punjab Kings

"I had a one-on-one discussion with him and broke down as well. Like literally, break down when I was talking to him because I was really hurt. I was disappointed with Anil and how the entire franchise was actually run at that time," Chris Gayle added, stating that he also conveyed his decision to leave, to then-Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul. Fact Check: Has Chris Gayle Scored 200 Runs in 90 Balls During WCL 2025? Here's the Truth As Videos With Misleading Scorecard Go Viral.

Chris Gayle ended his IPL career with 4965 runs in 142 matches, which includes six centuries and 31 fifties. Apart from RCB and Punjab Kings, Chris Gayle also played for KKR for two seasons in the IPL, in 2009 and 2010.

