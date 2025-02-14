New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Bharat Tex 2025 kicked off Friday at Bharat Mandapam. Organized by the consortium of 12 Textile Export Promotion Councils and supported by the Ministry of Textiles, this main event is being held from February 14-17.

The four-day event will cover the entire value chain of textiles, from raw materials and fibers to finished products, technical textiles, home furnishings, and high-end fashion.

Related exhibitions such as accessories, garment machinery, dyes and chemicals and handicrafts, are being held from February 12 to 15 at the India Expo Centre and Mart Greater Noida.

Textiles minister Giriraj Singh along with MoS Pabitra Margherita visited Bharat Tex 2025.

Bharat Tex 2025 is one of the world's largest textile expos, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, global brands, and stakeholders from across the textile value chain under one roof.

With over 5,000 exhibitors and participation from more than 120 countries, Bharat Tex 2025 has drawn significant global interest, reflecting India's growing influence in textile trade.

This year's event is built around the twin themes of resilient global value chains and textile sustainability.

This mega textile event offers a range of activities, covering a global sized trade fair and expo, a global scale textiles conference, seminars, CEO roundtables, and B2B and G2G meetings. It will also feature strategic investment discussions, product launches, and collaborations poised to reshape the global textile industry.

Dedicated buyer-seller meets, policy roundtables and networking sessions will enhance international business collaborations, reinforcing India's position as a preferred global sourcing destination.

The event will host over 70 conference sessions, featuring top international speakers, industry veterans, and policymakers discussing key topics such as global trade shifts, technical textiles, AI-driven manufacturing, and the future of sustainable fashion.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal also visited the showpiece textile event. At the 'Bharat Tex 2025', Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "Given our capabilities, our textile exports will increase in the international market... I think its future is very bright. Anyone who sees Bharat Tex will understand that India is a Global power."

Fusion of India's historical textile expertise with contemporary trends will be a highlight of the event. Fashion shows, trend forecasts, and product launches will provide a glimpse into the future of textiles, while traditional displays and cultural performances will celebrate the enduring legacy of Indian craftsmanship. This year's event also enforces India's 5F vision - Farm to Fibre, Fabric, Fashion, and Foreign Markets, positioning the country as a reliable and sustainable sourcing destination for global textile companies.

Bharat Tex 2025 promises to be a celebration of the textile industry's past, present, and future. It aims to be a key influencer in shaping global textile trends, driving innovation, and promoting sustainability. As the industry looks towards more integrated and sustainable practices, Bharat Tex 2025 will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in this transformative journey. (ANI)

