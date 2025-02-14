Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 Live Score Updates: The third season of the highly popular Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 is set to get underway with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing Gujarat Giants in the first match. You can check the Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 scorecard here. The WPL 2025 promises to be bigger and better than the previous editions as it will be hosted across four different venues. Smriti Mandhana and her team secured the first-ever trophy in the history of the franchise when they beat Delhi Capitals to win the WPL 2024 title in the final that was a one-sided affair. The reigning champions will look to continue their good form this season when they face Gujarat Giants, a side that finished in bottom spot in both WPL editions so far. Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of GG-W vs RCB-W Women’s Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports and JioHotstar Online.

Ashleigh Gardner has been handed the responsibility of the Gujarat Giants side in WPL 2025 and the Australian all-rounder will look to get off to a winning start to this edition of the tournament. Both RCB and GG have some power-packed players who are capable of turning around a game on their own. While Ashleigh Gardner will undoubtedly be one of the most important players for Gujarat Giants, they will also look to Deandra Dottin and also Laura Wolvaardt among others to deliver the goods. RCB on the other hand, will want captain Smriti Mandhana to fire at the top of the order and depend on the performances of experienced players like Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh and also Danni-Wyatt Hodge to make an impact. WPL 2025 Google Doodle: Google Celebrates Beginning of Women's Premier League With Cricket-Themed Doodle.

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana(c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Sabbhineni Meghana, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Renuka Thakur Singh, Ekta Bisht, Heather Graham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Jagravi Pawar, Asha Sobhana, Joshitha V J

Gujarat Giants: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney(w), Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Simran Shaikh, Meghna Singh, Sayali Satghare, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra, Kashvee Gautam, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Prakashika Naik, Bharti Fulmali, Phoebe Litchfield, Danielle Gibson