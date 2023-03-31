Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 31 (ANI/PNN): With a commitment towards keeping the carbon footprints to the lowest possible, BigBloc Construction Limited, one of India's leading player in the manufacturing of green and non-toxic building materials including Aerated Autoclave Concrete (AAC) blocks, Bricks and Panels is installing solar rooftop projects at its Umargam and Kapadvanj manufacturing facilities. Company is setting up 450 KW solar rooftop facility at each of the plant.

Post commission of both the solar rooftop facilities, the company will be able to replace approximately 33% of its power requirement at both its plant with renewable green energy - solar power. Company will be investing around Rs 4.5 crore towards the solar rooftop initiative.

Commenting on the development, Narayan Saboo, Chairman & Managing Director, Bigbloc Construction Ltd said "The increasing carbon footprint is a growing concern. Installing Solar rooftop is part of company's vision of making its operations carbon neutral in the medium to long term and minimise the impact on the environment. The company has a commitment towards the Construction and Infrastructure Industry of launching environment friendly and sustainable building products and solution. This initiative is a step towards becoming self-sustainable and environment friendly organisation with significant reduction in the Co2 emission."

Incorporated in 2015, BigBloc Construction Ltd is one of the largest and only listed company in the AAC Block Space with a capacity of 5.75 lakh cbm per annum. Green and non-toxic building construction material, AAC blocks are economical, lightweight, soundproof, fire resistance with superior build quality and saves energy, eco-friendly and economical too compared to traditional bricks. It is the only company in this segment that generates carbon credits from its operations. For FY22, Company reported Net Profit of Rs 16 crore with EBITDA of Rs 27.7 crore, Total Income of Rs 175.8 crore.

Company is also setting up two Greenfield projects with a combined capacity of 8 lakh cubic meter per annum - 5 lakh cubic meter per annum plant at Wada, Palghar (Maharashtra) and 3 lakh cubic meter per annum in joint venture with Thailand' SCG Group Kapadvanj Ahmedabad (Gujarat). Post completion of both expansion, company's total capacities will increase to 13.75 lakh cbm per annum making the company one of the largest players in the country. Company also expects to generate around 2.5 to 3 lakh units of carbon credit every year post the expansion.

AAC is a natural and non-toxic construction material that saves energy and is eco-friendly for the environment. Use of AAC blocks in India is growing stupendously owing to increased awareness, growth in the infrastructure sector and preferences for low-cost houses amongst the builders and architects and several beneficial attributes over red clay and fly ash bricks. India is the second largest block manufacturer in the World after China.

BigBloc Construction Limited is India's leading AAC block and related products manufacturing company. AAC blocks are a superior quality building material that provides an unparalleled blend of strength, lightweight, thermal insulation, soundproof, unsurpassed fire resistance and highly proficient building capability. Company markets its products under brand name 'NXTBLOC'. Company's manufacturing plants are located in Gujarat at Umargam near Vapi and Kapadvanj near Ahmedabad and cater to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Company client includes Lodha, Adani Realty, Piramal Realty, PSP Projects, L&T, Prestige Group among others.

BigBloc Construction Ltd https://nxtbloc.in/

Incorporate in 2015, BigBloc Construction Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing of building Aerated Autoclave Concrete (AAC) blocks, Bricks and Panels. AAC is a green and non-toxic construction material, saves energy, and is friendly to your environment. Company markets its products under Brand name 'NXTBLOC'.

BigBloc is the second largest manufacturer of AAC Blocks in India and largest in Western India. It is the only company in this segment which generates carbon credit. AAC blocks are a high quality building material that offers a unique combination of strength, low weight, thermal insulation, sound absorption, unsurpassed fire resistance and unprecedented build ability.

Company's manufacturing plants are located in Umargam and Kapadvanj in Gujarat and cater to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan with combined capacity of 5.75 lakh cubic meter per annum. Company client includes Lodha, Adani Realty, India Bulls Real Estate, Raheja, PSP Projects, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra Lifespaces, Kanakia Group, Sunteck among others.

Company is setting up two Greenfield projects at Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Wada, Palghar (Maharasthra) with a combined capacity of 8 lakh cbm per annum. The project will quality for 60% subsidy from the state government. Post completion of the expansion, company's total capacity will increase to 13.75 lakh cubic meter which will make it the largest player in India. Company expects to generate around 2.5 to 3 lakh tons of carbon credit every year post the expansion.

Company has entered in to a joint venture with SCG International Corporation Co. Ltd (SIAM Group) to setup 3 lakh cubic meter per annum facility near Ahmedabad to manufacture AAC blocks and panels with an investment of around Rs 60 crore. The project is expected to commence from Q1FY24. SCG is one of the largest cement and building material company in South East Asia and will hold 48% in the joint venture with 52% being held by Bigbloc Construction Limited.

For FY22, Company reported Net Profit of Rs 16 crore with EBITDA of Rs 27.7 crore, Total Income of Rs 175.8 crore. Last 3 year Net Profit CAGR at 138% and Sales CAGR at 21%. Promoter Group holding in the company as on March 22 stands at 72%. Listed on BSE and NSE, company's market capitalisation stands at over Rs 950 crore.

