Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], February 24: BML Munjal University (BMU) successfully hosted Propel Pitchfest25, the flagship annual event organized by ACIC-BMU Foundation (ACIC-BMU), Atal Community Innovation Centre at BML Munjal University in collaboration with Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, bringing together India's most promising entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders.

With a USD 1 million (Rs. 8+ Cr) investment pool, supported by the Start-up India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS) and MeitY GENESIS Scheme, the event provided crucial` financial backing to emerging ventures.

The startups participated were from various sectors like Deeptech, Medtech, Textile innovation, Sustainability and Social Impact.

Investors including Indian Angel Network, India Accelerator, Pontaq VC, Sanchi Connect, Foxhog ventures, JITO, Campus Fund, Campus Angels, Agility Ventures, Fluid ventures, RTAF, She Capital, lead Angels, Inflection Point ventures , lndian Healthcare Angels, Venture Catalysts were among the various investors who were a part of the event.

Speaking about the event Davinder Singh, CEO, ACIC-BMU Foundation, said, "Propel Pitchfest25 is more than just an event; it is a Launchpad for innovation and a catalyst for entrepreneurial success.

Over the past, we've been at the forefront of supporting innovators across different sectors or industries. Through our programs and support, we've proudly nurtured more than 70 startups, catalyzed the creation of 500+ jobs, and facilitated investments.

Our mission at ACIC-BMU is to nurture ground-breaking solutions that drive meaningful change, and this event is a testament to that commitment."

During the event, ACIC-BMU Foundation showcased the achievements and progress of startups supported under the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme, recognizing their contributions to innovation and entrepreneurship.

The event witnessed the launch of the Singapore India Startup Corridor Program, aimed at driving innovation between the two countries and give market access, networking opportunities to the Indian Startups.

Beyond funding, student founders also benefited from masterclasses, boot camps, and investor clinics, where industry experts guided them on refining business models, attracting investments, and scaling their innovations.

Propel Pitchfest25 also championed inclusivity in entrepreneurship, with dedicated tracks for women-led and student-founded start-ups, ensuring a diverse and equitable platform for innovators to thrive.

