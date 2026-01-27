VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 27: The prestigious International Awards Spotlight & Book Launch Ceremony was successfully held on January 11, 2026, at Holiday Inn, bringing together global achievers, authors, leaders, and dignitaries under one roof. The grand event was organised by Brandman India in association with IEMS and was sponsored by SVS Press.

The ceremony celebrated excellence across diverse fields while also marking the launch of several noteworthy books by eminent authors. The event witnessed an overwhelming international presence, with over 100 awardees and more than 200 delegates from across the globe, making it a truly global celebration of achievement, knowledge, and leadership.

The event was graced by distinguished Chief Guests, including:

Arindam Chaudhary, Founder of IIPM and renowned leadership speaker

Rahul Roy, acclaimed Bollywood actor

Anuradha Garg, Mrs. Globe

Kundan Pathak, eminent personality and thought leader

Their presence added immense value and inspiration to the occasion, as they applauded the achievements of the awardees and encouraged the spirit of excellence and innovation.

A major highlight of the evening was the Book Launch Ceremony, featuring authors who unveiled their respective publications, contributing valuable insights to literature, leadership, research, and social thought. The authors whose books were launched include:

Dr. Shifen Alms

Dr. Shanthi Palani

Mr. Jasber Singh

Mr. Raghvendra Kumar Mishra

Kishanlal Sharma

Cyril Pathirana

Mr. Vineet Kumar

Dr. Sheetal Sagar

Mir Mushtaq Ali

Adarsh Jain

Bibhash Chandra Mishra

Speaking on the occasion, Ankit Kaushik, Founder of Brandman India, expressed his gratitude to the guests, awardees, authors, and partners for making the event a grand success. He emphasized that the platform aims to recognize global excellence while promoting thought leadership and literary contributions at an international level.

The International Awards Spotlight & Book Launch Ceremony 2026 concluded on a high note, reaffirming Brandman India and IEMS's commitment to celebrating achievement, empowering voices, and fostering global collaboration.

