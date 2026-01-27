Kohima, January 27: Nagaland's Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery remains a centrepiece of the state’s popular "Dear" weekly lottery series, consistently drawing thousands of participants with its promise of a life-altering INR 1 Crore top prize. The Nagaland State Lotteries will soon announce the results of the Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery of today, January 27. Held every Tuesday with the draw occurring at 1:00 PM, the lottery features a tiered reward system with numerous smaller payouts for the winners. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Nagaland's Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery of today.

The live draw is held in Nagaland's Kohima and managed by the Nagaland State Lottery Department. The Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery draw is lauded for its transparency and legality, operating under the strict guidelines of the Lotteries Regulation Act. For many, the modest ticket price of just INR 6 serves as a weekly beacon of hope, turning the "Dear Shine" draw into a high-stakes tradition across Nagaland and neighbouring regions where the results are eagerly tracked via official live portals and local agents. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Rise Monday Lottery Result of January 26 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Shine Tuesday Weekly Lottery Here:

Nagaland lottery players can see the Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad of January 27 to check the full winners' list of the Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery. Participants can verify the winning numbers by checking the results online via various trusted lottery portals or the official Nagaland State Lottery website. Lottery players can also watch the online telecast of Nagaland's Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery provided above to keep a track of the results and winning numbers of today's lucky draw.

Trending keywords for Nagaland's Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery of January 27, 2026, centre on the live draw results and prize tracking. Because the draw occurs at 1:00 PM, search traffic typically peaks between 12:45 PM and 1:30 PM. Some of the keywords used by lottery players include "Dear Lottery Sambad Today Result", "Nagaland State Lottery Result 1 PM", "Dear Shine Tuesday Result Today", "Nagaland Lottery 27.1.2026", "Dear Shine Tuesday 1 PM Result Live", "Lottery Sambad 27 Jan" and "Dear Shine Tuesday winning number". Shillong Teer Result Today, January 27, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Nagaland’s Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery continues to be a cornerstone of the state's legal gaming landscape. The weekly lottery maintains immense popularity as a trusted weekly tradition across the region. It is worth noting that Nagaland is one of the 13 states across the country, alongside Kerala, West Bengal, and Sikkim, where state-run lotteries are legally organised under the Lotteries Regulation Act.

