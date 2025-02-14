VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 14: Cambridge Schools have always been at the forefront of fostering intellectual curiosity and scientific temper among its students. Recently, Cambridge School Noida, had the privilege of hosting Prof. Raghavan Rangarajan, Dean of the Schools of Arts and Science at Ahmedabad University, for an enlightening session on Cosmology. A distinguished cosmologist and particle physicist, Prof. Rangarajan has extensively researched inflation--an accelerated expansion phase in the early universe--and high-energy phenomena occurring during this period.

Also Read | 'Dhoom Dhaam' Movie Review: Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam Dhar Make a Wild Jodi in This Netflix Comedy That Delivers Harmless Fun (LatestLY Exclusive).

The session, attended by students and teachers across Cambridge Schools, focused on the fundamental questions about the universe--its origin, expansion, and potential future. From ancient times, humans have looked to the cosmos for answers, whether for navigation, agriculture, or the deeper quest to understand our place in the vast expanse of space. Prof. Rangarajan's talk traced this fascination from early celestial observations to modern astrophysics, making complex ideas accessible and engaging for young learners.

In an interactive discussion, Prof. Rangarajan addressed some of the most intriguing aspects of cosmology, including dark matter and dark energy. He clarified common misconceptions, explaining that the "Big Bang" was not an explosion of mass but rather an expansion of space itself. His insights on celestial motion, the evolution of galaxies, redshift, and black holes captivated the students, sparking thoughtful questions about the mysteries that remain unsolved.

Also Read | Jaipur: 5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into 100-Foot-Deep Well While Playing in Rajasthan.

Astronomy has long been an integral part of co-curricular engagements at Cambridge Schools. The school fosters a hands-on approach to learning about celestial phenomena, organizing night-sky observations, visits to planetariums, and interactions with renowned scientists. Students have had the opportunity to observe the Milky Way, Saturn, Jupiter and its moons, and artificial satellites during educational excursions to locations such as Chail, Himachal Pradesh, and Tehri, Uttarakhand. These experiences reinforce the humbling realization that Earth is but a tiny speck in the vast cosmos.

Adaa Kapoor, a Class X student at Cambridge School, Noida, reflected on her astronomy experiences, particularly a visit to the ARIES observatory in Nainital. "The history of astronomy, like Darwin's theory, is an example of rationality versus authority. When Galileo challenged the geocentric model in support of the heliocentric model, it was a courageous step, especially considering the authority of the Church at the time," she shared. This spirit of scientific inquiry and resilience aligns with Cambridge Schools' core values--encouraging students to pursue truth through evidence and logical reasoning.

Furthering its commitment to innovation, Cambridge School, Noida, houses an Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL), a dedicated space for students to experiment and create. Inspired by India's space research programme, students have designed prototypes of spacecraft, Mars rover-inspired models, and satellites. Notably, they have developed "Pragya," a robot designed for data collection in space. These projects highlight the school's emphasis on nurturing young minds to think beyond the confines of textbooks and contribute to technological advancements.

Cambridge Schools regularly facilitate students' and teachers' interactions with eminent scientists and scholars, including Mr. Pranay Lal (acclaimed author and biochemist), Prof. Rohit Dhankar (Professor, Azim Premji University), and Dr. B. Suresh (Chancellor, IIST). These collaborations encourage curiosity and rational thought, thereby preparing future citizens with a scientific temper.

The session with Prof. Rangarajan was yet another testament to Cambridge School's unwavering commitment to holistic education. At Cambridge Schools, the development of scientific temper is woven into the very fabric of teaching and learning, thus preparing students to be thoughtful, informed, and inquisitive global citizens.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)