Jaipur, February 14: A 5-year-old boy died after falling into a 100-foot-deep well while playing outside his house in Rajasthan's Sirohi district, police said Friday. The incident happened in Derna village on Thursday night when Ravi fell into the well.

After receiving the information, administrative officials reached the spot with rescue team, Aburoad Sadar SHO Darshan Singh said.

The rescue team brought the boy out of the well within two hours of operations. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, Singh said. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, Singh added.