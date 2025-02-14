Dhoom Dhaam Movie Review: Dhoom Dhaam is a movie that lives up to the tagline of the platform where it’s streaming - 'Netflix and chill'. It’s a harmless entertainer led by two talented actors, with a whimsical premise that holds plenty of comedic potential. While it doesn’t bore or drag you into slumber, the experience can come across as unremarkable once the credits roll, whereby you are entertained but may not be too enthused about revisiting the same ride. ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ Trailer: Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi’s Wedding Night Takes Chaotic Turn in Rishab Seth’s Fun Valentine’s Film.

'Dhoom Dhaam' Movie Review - The Plot

Veer (Pratik Gandhi), a veterinarian from Ahmedabad, finds himself in an arranged marriage alliance with Koyal (Yami Gautam Dhar), a supposedly 'homely' girl from Mumbai. Thanks to some horoscope complications, the couple gets married within two weeks, barely knowing each other. On their wedding night, their rendezvous gets interrupted when two rough men (Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Sarkar) barge into their honeymoon suite, demanding to know the whereabouts of someone named 'Charlie'.

Koyal, who turns out to be far less 'homely' and more 'veer' (courageous) than her husband, fends them off. The couple then spends the night on the run, trying to unravel the chaotic mystery they’ve been thrust into. Predictably, this bizarre adventure helps them get to know each other better, allowing love to blossom along the way.

'Dhoom Dhaam' Movie Review - Quirky Entertainer

Dhoom Dhaam, directed by Rishab Seth and co-written by Aditya Dhar, has a quirky plotline, though if you’re familiar with Hollywood comedies, you’ll notice shades of films like Date Night and The Lovebirds - stories where an ordinary couple gets tangled in criminal conspiracies due to unavoidable circumstances. The movie is funny when it wants to be, like in the matchmaking sequence where we’re introduced to the lead couple and 'Tushie' the dog, whose name and humping antics steal the show whenever he appears. The honeymoon suite scene where the couple’s awkwardness turns into panicked confusion after the intruders barge in is also genuinely amusing.

From thereon when the couple jumps from one sticky situation to another, running from one set of villains to the next, unsure of whom to trust, even the screenplay swings from mildly amusing to trying hard to be amusing. The screenplay occasionally feels convoluted, like the villains’ insistence on calling a MacGuffin 'Charlie' to confuse everyone, or characters revealing their true identities at the most cinematic moments, even when earlier opportunities existed.

The film also takes deliberate pauses to highlight how radically different Koyal is from the 'gharelu' girl Veer was promised, or to showcase Veer’s various phobias and meekness. One scene features Koyal going on a long feminist rant outside a nightclub while trying to gather information about 'Charlie', never mind that the gun-toting villains always seem to know exactly where they are in the sprawling city of Mumbai. In theory, this rant should have been a standout moment, shedding light on the pressures women face to live up to traditional expectations. However, it feels forced, especially when Koyal veers off-topic, bringing up issues Veer never even questions her about. This isn’t helped by the fact that moments later, she and another female character end up fighting over a boy. Ah well...

That said, I didn’t mind Dhoom Dhaam much because it moves along harmlessly as a comedy and is entertaining when it wants to be. Sure, some events don’t make want you to question the plausibility of the situation, like a shootout at Churchgate railway station that’s treated more like a joke than a grave situation. But sometimes, the absurdity is part of the charm, like the climax where Veer finally lives up to his name, goons chase a dog to see it poop, and the cops arrive late with a hilariously genuine excuse.

'Dhoom Dhaam' Movie Review - The Performances

The film’s appeal also lies in the performances of Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam Dhar. While the duo doesn’t share mind-blowing chemistry, it works because their characters are still warming up to each other. Pratik Gandhi, who has already proven his knack for playing nerdy goofs caught in bad situations, is a delight here. He nails Veer’s neuroses while letting his better half take on the 'alpha male' role. His confounded expressions are spot-on, and his explanation for being vegetarian is easily the film’s best joke. He even sells the strip club scene with ease, though you might question whether the scene is problematic for sexualising a clearly uncomfortable character.

It’s refreshing to see Yami Gautam Dhar step away from the serious, propaganda-heavy roles she’s often associated with. My favourite role of hers remains Bala, and while Koyal in Dhoom Dhaam isn’t as much of a scene-stealer as Pari from Bala, Yami does a great job transitioning from the deceivingly coy bride to the wild girl unleashed by the night’s adventure. Occasionally, the character oversells her quirkiness, trying too hard to be bindaas or overly dramatic when drunk, but Yami sells it well. Eijaz Khan also shines in the third act, showcasing his comedic chops. Yami Gautam Birthday: Most Stunning Instagram Pics of the Actress to Check Out.

'Dhoom Dhaam' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Dhoom Dhaam is a light, forgettable comedy that delivers a few laughs and keeps you entertained without demanding too much brainpower. It’s not groundbreaking, but it’s a decent way to pass the time - especially if you’re in the mood for something undemanding and mildly amusing. Dhoom Dhaam is streaming on Netflix.

Rating: 3.0

