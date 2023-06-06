BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 6: Brookfield Properties, a leading global developer and operator of high-quality real estate assets announced today that Roche Information Solutions India - the healthcare digital center of excellence of Swiss biotech giant Roche - has signed a lease for nearly 2,00,000 square feet (18,000 square meters approximately) of office space in their highly futuristic workplace project - '45ICON' in Pune. The asset is jointly owned with Raviraj Abhinandan Developers. Strategically located in the heart of Pune's Baner area, 45Icon promises to offer easy accessibility to vital social infrastructure and is situated close to the upcoming metro station. Its thoughtful design, quality services, and planned state-of-the-art amenities, including a well-equipped gym, a creche, a cafe, and a multi-cuisine food hall, are set to enhance the work experience. The connecting bridges between the two towers are designed to optimize the functionality of the workspace, while the planned people escaped places will provide opportunities for occupants to relax and rejuvenate. The new facility is capable of accommodating more than 1000 staff members and offers further expansion possibilities. This asset will complement Roche's longstanding commitment to sustainability by adhering to its sustainability norms. The new office space aims to create an engaging and effective destination for Roche's employees, clients, and community members. Reema Kundnani, Senior Vice President and Regional Head, West; Head of Marketing, Branding and Communications, Brookfield Properties in India said, "We are pleased to welcome an iconic brand like Roche at 45Icon. Pune, being one of the largest technology talent hubs in India, is an ideal location for Roche to set up its healthcare digital center of excellence. Our state-of-the-art amenities, world-class placemaking capabilities and advanced health and safety infrastructure ensure a dynamic work environment that inspires productivity and growth. This association reaffirms our commitment to providing exceptional workspace solutions that support our clients' evolving business needs. Aligned with the best of ESG practices this workplace is well suited to Roche's commitment to sustainability."

