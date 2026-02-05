Mumbai, February 05: The gold rate across major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad remained firm on Thursday, February 5, 2026, with pure gold hovering around INR 1.59-1.62 lakh per 10 grams in most centres, according to the latest market data. Prices continued to reflect persistent investor demand and broader market dynamics that have supported bullion in recent sessions.

Smaller cities such as Jodhpur and Srinagar typically track prices in their respective regional hubs (e.g., Jaipur and Delhi) and were expected to be in line with broader trends, though locally published figures may vary slightly when official updates are released. For 22-carat gold, prices in many metros were proportionately lower; for instance, rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai ranged around INR 14,600-INR 14,900 per gram on average, reflecting consistent demand for hallmark jewellery. Gold Rate in Indore Today, February 04, 2026: Check 24K, 22K and 18K Gold Prices in Madhya Pradesh City.

Gold Rate Today, February 05, 2026:

City 24K Gold (10g) 22K Gold (10g) Delhi INR 1,59,600 INR 1,46,310 Mumbai INR 1,59,450 INR 1,46,160 Chennai INR 1,62,570 INR 1,49,010 Kolkata INR 1,59,450 INR 1,46,160 Bengaluru INR 1,59,450 INR 1,46,160 Hyderabad INR 1,59,450 INR 1,46,160 Pune INR 1,59,450 INR 1,46,160 Ahmedabad INR 1,59,600 INR 1,46,310 Jaipur INR 1,59,600 INR 1,46,310 Lucknow INR 1,59,600 INR 1,46,310 Noida / Ghaziabad INR 1,59,600 INR 1,46,310 Gurugram INR 1,59,600 INR 1,46,310 Jodhpur INR 1,59,600 INR 1,46,310 Srinagar INR 1,59,600 INR 1,46,310

Gold Rate Today in India: Market Context and Trends

Gold prices have been trading at elevated levels in recent weeks, supported by a rebound in futures markets after volatility earlier in the month, and safe-haven demand as investors balanced market risks. Domestic bullion futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) showed a recovery in early February after a notable dip late January.

On the domestic retail front, some cities such as Chennai continued to see slightly higher premiums compared with other markets, driven by local demand and regional tax structures. Gold Rate Today, February 04, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Despite these firm price levels, short-term volatility persists, with bullion markets reacting to global economic cues, currency movements and investment flows. In that context, gold continues to be viewed both as a jewellery and an investment asset by consumers and traders alike.

