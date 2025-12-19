PNN

New Delhi [India], December 19: Saudi Arabia is fast emerging as the top global tourist destination. Here you will find modern cities, archaeological sites, and vast deserts. Some things can be too expensive, but others are quite affordable. By planning well and choosing the right travel options, visitors can strike a balance and significantly reduce their budget.

Saudi Arabia is a big country, and to reach various destinations, you can travel by domestic flights. Flynas is a low-cost airline and serves domestic destinations in Saudi Arabia. You can get better prices by booking in advance. For travelling within the cities, you can rent a car or hire a taxi as public transport is limited. Use Uber or Careem apps to hire a taxi and avoid negotiating prices with the street taxis.

When to visit

Before planning your trip, you should understand the weather in Saudi Arabia. Irrespective of when you choose to visit, these are the tips for planning your trip:

Summer season

In Saudi Arabia, summer (mid-June - mid-September) can be extremely hot, and the various activities should be done during early morning or evening, as the weather is cooler. One of the best places to visit is the mountain city of Taif. The coastal cities of Jeddah and Dammam experience extreme heat and high humidity. You can do water activities like sailing, snorkelling, or scuba diving or go swimming to escape the heat. For a trip during the summer season, pack sunglasses, sunscreen, lip balm, and other accessories to protect yourself from the sun.

Spring season

It is the best season to visit the country, as you can escape the hot weather. The best city to visit during spring (mid-March - mid-June) is Riyadh, where you can enjoy outdoor activities like desert safari and hiking. At night, the temperature is around 15 °C, which makes it ideal for hiking and a bonfire. In this season, rainfall is also the highest, and you should pack umbrellas and quick-drying clothes. You can pack scarves and masks, as sandstorms are also more frequent. The holy month of Ramadan falls during this season, and you should respect the etiquette and cultural practices of the country. For a trip in the spring season, pack rain jackets, warm clothes, scarves, and sunglasses.

Winter season

Winter (mid-December- mid-March) is the most beautiful season in Saudi Arabia. It is colder in the night than during the day, which encourages outdoor activities such as rock climbing, camping and hiking and exploring cities. The best places to visit are Riyadh and AlUla. While in Riyadh, you can attend the 'Soundstorm' music festival and Riyadh Season events. In AlUla, you can visit the ancient tombs and participate in events like the Winter at Tantora festival. For a trip during this season, pack a heavy coat or jacket and lotions.

Autumn season

Autumn (mid-September - mid-December) brings milder weather, and there are cool breezes, especially in the southwestern and northern regions. The temperature stays around 30 °C, and travelling is comfortable. You can visit the city of Jeddah during this season. Take a walk by the waterfront and see breathtaking views, unwind in the cool evening breeze and dine outdoors. Another city you can visit is Al-Ahsa, which is known for its cool desert. If you are visiting during this season, then bring light sweaters.

Must-visit places

Jeddah

* Jeddah Corniche is where you can enjoy the beautiful views of the sea, relax and spend quality time with the family. It has many cafes, shops and restaurants.

* Al Balad was recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2014 and has historical importance. It was founded in the 7th century and served as the main port of Jeddah. It has a rich history and offers an atmosphere similar to the tales of the Arabian Nights. You can buy some of the best souvenirs here.

* King Fahad's Fountain is the largest in the world and holds a Guinness World Record.

It is named after King Fahad, who donated this fountain to Jeddah.

* At the Fakieh Aquarium, you can explore the underwater world and watch dolphins, giant turtles, jellyfish, sharks and other marine animals.

* Visit the Al Rahman Mosque, which is also known as the floating mosque. It is built on Red Sea pillars, which give it a dreamy look.

* Jeddah has many famous beaches where you can relax and enjoy, such as Khaleej Salman beach, Thuwal beach, Durrat Al Arus beach and South Obhur beach.

Riyadh

* Visit the Masmak Fort, which is the symbol of Saudi Arabia's unification. Now, it has been made a museum and showcases preserved agricultural equipment, antique guns, and costumes.

* Kingdom Centre Tower is the 5th largest skyscraper in Saudi Arabia. It has financial offices and fashion and furnishing shops.

* The Edge of the World is a mountain cliff from where you can see a deserted valley and a barren desert.

* Heet Cave is a famous natural limestone cave and has a deep underground river. Due to its natural existence, the water is green in colour. It is a popular tourist spot and offers a photogenic view of the 'Wadi Al Sulay' valley.

* In the northern part of Riyadh, one of the biggest deserts in Saudi Arabia, called the Al Thumama Desert, is located. Here, you can view the sunset and experience a bonfire, music and lights.

Dammam

* Dammam Corniche is the waterfront in the city, in the eastern province, and you can experience the sunset at the beach. Visit one of the many cafes for a cup of coffee.

* Half Moon Bay/Beach is a top tourist spot located near Khobar city. Here you can enjoy jet skiing, scuba diving, desert bikes, and other thrilling activities.

* Dolphin Village is a recreational hotspot that houses nearly every variety of sea animals. It is known for a wildlife museum, dolphins and sea lion shows, a lion circus, a ghost house, and rides.

* The King Abdulaziz Centre for World Culture hosts art exhibitions, conferences, and other events.

* Tarout Castle is an ancient fortress, approximately 5000 years old, and showcases ancient history and architecture.

