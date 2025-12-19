The fifth and final IND vs SA T20I 2025 between India and South Africa will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on December 19, with the series currently led 2-1 by the Men in Blue after the Lucknow encounter was cancelled due to fog. India won the first and third T20I, while South Africa made a comeback into the series, winning the second match to keep the series alive. BCCI Set To Announce Team India Squads for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 and IND vs NZ Series on Saturday.

A win will see India clinch the series 3-1, while South Africa will be aiming to end their historic tour on a high and ensure a series-leveling win this evening. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the IND vs SA 2025 series, but will the IND vs SA 5th T20I 2025 live telecast be available on DD Sports? Stands Named After Harmanpreet Kaur, Yuvraj Singh Inaugurated Ahead of IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur

Is India vs South Africa 5th T20I 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

As mentioned before, Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the India vs South Africa 2025 series, and viewers in India will be able to watch the IND vs SA live telecast on its channels. DD Sports will also provide the IND vs SA live telecast, but only on DD Free Dish. The IND vs SA 5th T20I 2025 live telecast, however, will not be available on DD National.

