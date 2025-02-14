VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 14: In an insightful interview with Haslinda Amin on Bloomberg TV's show Latitude, Nita Ambani, Chairperson of Reliance Foundation and the visionary force behind Reliance Industries' commitment to sports, delved into the company's ongoing efforts to elevate sports in India and establish a global sporting presence.

Also Read | Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score Updates of Tri-Series 2025 Final: Get Toss Winners Result, Live Commentary and Full Scorecard Online of PAK vs NZ Cricket Match.

The conversation illuminated Nita Ambani's deep personal connection to sports, particularly her love for cricket. "I fell in love with cricket," she shared candidly, adding that she immersed herself in the sport by reading extensively about it and speaking to any cricketer she could find. Her passion for the game goes beyond just watching; it's a pursuit of understanding the nuances of cricket. "Cricket is not an easy game. There are different aspects to the game," she explained, underlining the complex nature of the sport that fuels her ongoing involvement in it.

One of the most notable aspects of Ambani's work is her support for the Mumbai Indians, one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Reflecting on the team's success, she said, "Today it feels so good to see Mumbai Indians succeed. My son is leading it, and also the Mumbai Indians Women's team is something which fills my heart with joy." She passionately spoke about the journey of the women's team, sharing the struggles they faced in their pursuit of greatness. "These girls have seen so much to be where they are today," Nita said, speaking of their inspiring resilience. "Right from seeking permission from their parents who weren't letting them follow their dreams, financial issues, no access to sporting facilities, forget physios--once you're injured, you've lost your career. It takes them hours to reach their training centre and how they walk there every day. And today when you see them coming from the remotest areas of India and play for you and tell these stories, it's just so inspirational."

Also Read | Elon Musk Says 'Honoured' To Meet PM Narendra Modi After They Discuss Topics Like Space, Mobility, Technology and Innovation.

Nita Ambani's belief in the synergy between education and sports was also a central theme in the interview. She emphasized that sports are not just about physical ability, but also about mental discipline and learning. This philosophy extends to her vision of India as a multi-sport powerhouse on the global stage. "I have a dream of seeing India at a global arena as a multi-sport powerhouse," she shared, reflecting the broader ambition of Reliance Industries to support athletes in diverse fields.

A key source of motivation for Nita Ambani, she revealed, has been her interactions with India's Paralympians. "Being with the Paralympians has been my biggest motivation," she said, expressing awe at their resilience. These athletes, many of whom face significant physical challenges, serve as a powerful reminder of the determination needed to overcome adversity. "How these children cope with their special abilities and conquer the challenges and then come on the world stage is nothing short of inspiring," she added.

A proud moment for Nita Ambani was being the first Indian woman to be inducted into the International Olympic Committee (IOC), a step that she sees as a moment of collective pride for India. When discussing India's aspirations to host the Olympics, she said, "I feel it's not only my dream alone, it's a dream of 1.4 billion Indians to see the Olympics being hosted in India." She believes that such an event would be transformative, not just for the country's athletes, but for the entire nation. "I think once sports take over, the transformation will be seen not only in the lives of the youth but in the economy of our country. India as a sporting market is huge."

In line with her vision for a sustainable and economically viable model for hosting the Olympics, Nita Ambani also spoke about the importance of refurbishing old stadiums and reusing existing infrastructure. This, she said, could contribute significantly to making the Olympics a more sustainable event, benefitting both the environment and future generations of athletes.

Ambani's interview with Haslinda Amin highlighted her deep commitment to elevating India's sports ecosystem, with an eye on global recognition. Through Reliance Industries, Nita Ambani is not only supporting elite athletes but also nurturing a future where sports play a pivotal role in shaping the nation's youth, economy, and international standing. With her leadership and vision, the dream of India becoming a global sporting powerhouse is closer to becoming a reality.

Watch the Exclusive Interview with Nita Ambani !

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)