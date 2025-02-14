Pakistan national cricket team vs New Zealand national cricket team Live Score Updates: The ICC mega event - Champions Trophy 2025 is just few days away and number of teams are preparing for the same. Ahead of the ICC Competition, New Zealand, south Africa, and Pakistan played a tri-series giving them a perfect practice in the conditions. New Zealand won both their matches in the series with batters like Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips and Devon Conway amongst the run getters. Matt Henry leads the wicket-taking charts and will be key in the final. While the squads has been announced before the series starts, New Zealand will be without Lockie Ferguson who picked up an injury in recent ILT20 match and Rachin Ravindra who picked up an injury in the series opener. Check out the Pakistan vs New Zealand live score and updates below. Pakistan to Win ICC Champions Trophy 2025? The Simpsons' Prediction Video Goes Viral After Bold Claim.

Pakistan national cricket team has been dominant in One Day Internationals recently. They registered a dominant and record-setting win over South Africa. But the side had proved itself with wins Australia and South Africa in the latest series and also came back from a game down to beat Zimbabwe. Mohammad Rizwan will lead the side while star batter Babar Azam is getting now once again amongst the top scorers. Agha Salman’s all-round abilities will be the key for the hosts and pacer trio Shaheen, Naseem, and Haris will lead the side.

Mitchell Santner's captaincy has been a shining spot of the incredible brand of cricket Blackcaps are playing at the moment. The side has testes its overall squad winning both matches with setting and chasing targets. With the Champions Trophy beginning in just a week, the both sides will be hoping to win this series and take the same confidence in the prestigious event. New Zealand Coach Gary Stead Provides Update on Rachin Ravindra’s Injury Ahead of PAK vs NZ Tri-Series 2025 Final, Says, ‘Few More Steps Away From Being Fit’.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Full Squad

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham (wk), Mitchell Santner (c), Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Ben Sears, William O’Rourke, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Nathan Smith, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Akif Javed, Usman Khan.