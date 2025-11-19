PRNewswire

Jakarta [Indonesia], November 19: PT Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama ("BUMA"), a subsidiary of PT BUMA Internasional Grup Tbk (IDX: DOID; "BUMA International Group"), has completed the early redemption of the remaining US$212.25 million of its outstanding 7.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "Notes"), ahead of its scheduled maturity in February 2026.

This early redemption reflects BUMA's proactive approach to liability management, improving liquidity and capital structure flexibility, and strengthening its credit profile and investor confidence.

The 7.75% Senior Notes were initially issued in February 2021 with a total principal amount of US$400 million and were subsequently amended under supplemental agreements in June 2022 and March 2024. With this payment, all remaining bonds have now been fully settled. Interest on the Notes has stopped accruing, marking the full completion of the 2026 Senior Notes.

The transaction was primarily funded using BUMA's existing syndicated loan facility with leading Indonesian banks, including PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, and PT Bank Central Asia Tbk. This reflects strong institutional confidence in BUMA and continued access to liquidity.

Silfanny Bahar, Director of BUMA, stated, "Retiring the 2026 Senior Notes is an important step in reducing our near-term repayment risk and strengthening BUMA's liquidity position, reaffirming our disciplined approach to capital allocation. The Notes supported BUMA's strategic initiatives in previous years, and we thank our bondholders for their trust."

BUMA remains committed to a disciplined and diversified financing strategy, ensuring continued access to multiple financing sources, including conventional and sharia bank facilities, Sukuk, USD and IDR bonds, and leasing. This balanced approach supports financial flexibility and positions BUMA to capitalize on future growth opportunities.

About PT BUMA Internasional Grup Tbk (BUMA International Group)

Established in 1990, PT BUMA Internasional Grup Tbk (BUMA International Group) is a globally diversified mining holding company with operations across Indonesia, Australia, and the United States. The Group operates under four key business pillars: Mining Services, Mine Ownership, Social Enterprise, and Technology.

At the core of its Mining Services operations is PT Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama (BUMA), one of the largest mining services providers in Indonesia and Australia (operating under its fully owned subsidiary, BUMA Australia Pty Ltd). The Group transformed its business as a mine owner in 2024 with the acquisition of Atlantic Carbon Group, Inc. (ACG), and positioning itself as the leading producer of ultra-high-grade anthracite in the United States.

Expanding its diversification, the Group entered the future-facing commodities sector in 2024 by acquiring a stake in 29Metals Limited, an Australian-based copper and base metals mining company. The Group's other portfolios include PT Bukit Teknologi Digital (BTech), focusing on developing deep learning technologies aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, reducing emissions, and minimizing Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) risks, and PT BISA Ruang Nuswantara (BIRU), a social enterprise dedicated to education, vocational training, and promoting a circular economy.

Headquartered in Jakarta, BUMA International Group is publicly listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX: DOID) and employs over 13,000 people worldwide. In June 2025, the company was once again recognized among the Top 200 in the FORTUNE Southeast Asia 500, underscoring its position as one of the region's largest companies by revenue.

About PT Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama (BUMA)

BUMA, established in 1998, is the second-largest coal mining services contractor in Indonesia by production volume, providing mining services to some of the country's largest coal producers. BUMA is a subsidiary of PT BUMA Internasional Grup Tbk (BUMA International Group), which is listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX Code: DOID). BUMA is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

