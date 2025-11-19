New Delhi, November 19: iQOO 15 is set to launch in India on November 26, and the company has already shared a glimpse of what the new model will offer. The smartphone is built with a focus to deliver high performance, backed by a Snapdragon processor. Ahead of the launch, reports have hinted at the possible price of the iQOO 15 in India.

The company will open pre-bookings of the iQOO 15 on November 20. iQOO has also announced a Priority Pass for a limited time. Customers can get it by paying a refundable fee of INR 1,000. Priority Pass offers free iQOO TWS 1e earbuds and a 12-month extended warranty. POCO F8 Pro, POCO F8 Ultra Global Launch on November 26, Coming With Similar Design as Redmi K90 and Redmi K90 Pro Max; Check details.

iQOO 15 Specifications and Features

iQOO 15 will offer an OLED display and a triple rear camera setup. It will come with a Samsung 2K M14 LEAD OLED panel, which may deliver a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will likely offer up to 2,600 nits of brightness and Dolby Vision HDR support. The device will be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery. The smartphone is also likely to include fast charging options, with 100W wired charging and 40W wireless charging support.

The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and the company will also include Supercomputing Chip Q3 to enhance gaming performance. The device may be equipped with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage. iQOO 15 will feature 50MP primary lens, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The device may come with a 32MP front camera. Realme GT 8 Pro, Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition Will Launch in India on November 20 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iQOO 15 Price in India (Expected)

iQOO 15 price in India will be revealed on November 26, 2025, but early estimates have already started to appear online. Earlier reports suggested that the iQOO 15 is expected to be priced at around INR 59,999 in India. As per a report of Digit, iQOO 15 might be priced around INR 70,000 in India.

