Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10: The Bunts Star Achievers Night 2025 concluded with grandeur and pride, celebrating the outstanding achievements of the Bunt community's most remarkable individuals. The prestigious event brought together a distinguished gathering of business leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals, showcasing the community's spirit of excellence, innovation, and leadership.

An Evening of Eminence with Distinguished Guests

The event was graced by an esteemed line up of guests, adding to the night's magnificence:

* D. V. Sadananda Gowda, Former Chief Minister of Karnataka & Former Union Minister of India * Suniel Shetty, Acclaimed Actor, Film Producer & Entrepreneur * Romal Shetty, CEO, Deloitte South Asia* Shashikiran Chetty, Chairman & Managing Director, Allcargo Group (Main Sponsor & Guest of Honour)

Their presence made the evening even more inspiring, reinforcing the Bunt community's legacy of excellence and success.

Honouring the Pinnacle of Excellence

The Bunts Star Achievers Awards 2025 recognized extraordinary individuals who have made significant contributions across various fields. This year's distinguished awardees included:

* Excellence in Manufacturing - Ajit Rai, Founder & Chairman, Suprajit Group* Excellence in Profession - Romal Shetty, Chief Executive Officer, Deloitte South Asia* Excellence in Hospitality Industry - Sudhakar Hegde, Managing Director & Chairman, Tunga Group of Hotels* Global Business Excellence - Gunasheel Udupi, Owner & CEO, Ace Crane Systems LLC* Start-up Business Leader - Dr. Pravin Shetty, Co-Founder, MakeO Healthcare Technologies Pvt Ltd* Lifetime Achievement Award - Diwakar S. Shetty, Chairman, Fibre Foils & Shetron Limited

These exceptional leaders were honoured for their remarkable contributions and relentless dedication to their respective industries, setting new standards of excellence for the community.

A Night of Power, Prestige & Inspiration

This year's Bunts Star Achievers Night 2025 was truly a night to remember, featuring:

* A Gathering of Top Bunt Visionaries & Business Icons - Connecting the brightest minds from the Bunt community.

* Live Global Telecast - Reaching audiences across the Gulf and beyond through a YouTube broadcast.

* Unparalleled Networking Opportunities - Bringing together industry stalwarts and future leaders.

A Proudly Sponsored Celebration

The event was made possible by the generous support of Allcargo Logistics as the Main Sponsor, along with Organic Industries, Aurashine Essentials, MRG Group Of Companies, Viswaat Chemical Limited, Ramada Group Of Hotels, Lumens Group, Steel Strong Pvt Ltd, Bhavani Shipping Pvt Ltd, and Heranba Group of Companies as Co-Sponsors. Their contributions reflected the strong unity and commitment of the Bunt business fraternity.

A Legacy of Success & Leadership

The Bunts Star Achievers Night 2025 was not just an event--it was a movement. A movement to celebrate the unstoppable entrepreneurial spirit, global achievements, and inspiring leadership within the Bunt community.

As the night drew to a close, it left an indelible mark on everyone present, reinforcing the power, pride, and prestige of the Bunts. With this grand celebration setting new benchmarks, the journey of excellence continues!

Here's to another year of success, innovation, and leadership!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

