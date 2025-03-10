Jammu, March 10: The Omar Abdullah government on Monday denied any involvement in the controversial Gulmarg fashion show, saying the event was organised in a private hotel. Speaking in the Assembly, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the administration has been directed to investigate whether any laws were violated by the organizers as the event was held in a private hotel.

“If any violations are found, the matter will be handed over to the police for necessary action,” he said. The fashion show held on March 7 is being widely criticised in Kashmir, with several leaders alleging that it promoted obscenity and vulgarity. ‘Outrageous’: Gulmarg Fashion Show During Ramzan Evokes Criticism, Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Seeks Report.

Waheed-ur-Rehman Para, PDP MLA from Pulwama, told reporters that such fashion shows are challenging and hurting the sensibilities of the Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir. “You know how the RSS and others speak and protest against celebrations on Valentine's Day. It is an assault on our religious and cultural sensibilities. Those responsible for allowing such a vulgar event should be taken to task,” he said.

Nizamuddin Bhat, Congress MLA, also spoke against the fashion show and demanded action against those responsible for allowing it. Farooq Ahmad Shah, NC MLA from Tangmarg, which also represents Gulmarg, said the government did not allow the fashion show, nor was the fashion show part of the ongoing ‘Khelo India Winter Games 2025’ being presently held in Gulmarg. ‘Work in Progress’: Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Says Government Working With Centre on Time Frame for Restoration of Statehood.

“The chief minister has ordered and sought a report on the event within 24 hours. Let us wait for the report,” Shah said. Tanvir Sadiq, NC spokesman, also said such events should not be allowed not only in the holy month of Ramzan but not even in the rest of the year. “The chief minister as the tourism minister had nothing to do with the holding of the event”, Tanvir said.

The Chief Minister also questioned the decision to deny permission to the Deputy Chief Minister from visiting Kathua, while Leader of Opposition (LoP), Sunil Sharma, was allowed ” CM Abdullah said he would not like to believe that the LoP, Sunil Sharma, "is the spokesman of J&K Police". Under the UT dispensation, police, law and order and Central services, including IAS/IPS, come under the direct control of the Lt. Governor.

