New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): In a significant move to enhance rail infrastructure and boost connectivity, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved four multitracking railway projects spanning across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh.

According to a release by Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), these projects aim to expand the Indian Railways network by approximately 894 kilometers and are expected to be completed by 2030-31.

The approved projects include the construction of third and fourth lines on the Wardha-Bhusawal section (314 km) in Maharashtra, a fourth line on the Gondia-Dongargarh section (84 km) spanning Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, third and fourth lines on the Vadodara-Ratlam stretch (259 km) covering Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, and a fourth line on the Itarsi-Bhopal-Bina section (237 km) in Madhya Pradesh.

Together, these projects will serve 18 districts and provide improved rail connectivity to around 3,633 villages with a combined population of over 85.84 lakh, including two Aspirational Districts--Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh and Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh.

These multitracking projects are designed to significantly enhance line capacity, reduce congestion, and improve the operational efficiency and service reliability of Indian Railways. They are also aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of a self-reliant India, or Atmanirbhar Bharat, and are expected to spur economic development and employment opportunities in the regions served.

Planned under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, the projects aim to enhance multi-modal connectivity and improve logistics efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultation. The upgraded rail lines will also provide seamless transport for both passengers and freight, enabling better access to key cultural and tourist destinations such as Sanchi, the Satpura Tiger Reserve, Bhimbetka rock shelters, Hazara Falls, and the Nawegaon National Park.

Crucially, these routes play a vital role in the transportation of essential commodities including coal, cement, containers, fly ash, food grains, and steel. The expanded capacity is expected to support an additional freight load of 78 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

As a green and energy-efficient mode of transport, the railways' capacity augmentation will also contribute to India's climate goals by helping reduce oil imports by an estimated 28 crore litres and cutting CO₂ emissions by 139 crore kilograms--the equivalent of planting six crore trees.

This infrastructure push reinforces the government's commitment to building a modern, efficient, and sustainable transportation network that not only boosts economic growth but also addresses long-term environmental and developmental goals. (ANI)

