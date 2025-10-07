Jolly LLB 3 is the sort of film that will likely find belated appreciation when it drops on OTT, sparking the inevitable question of why it failed to work in theatres - much like what happened with a couple of Akshay Kumar's previous theatrical failures, Khel Khel Mein and Kesari Chapter 2. We’re not suggesting that Jolly LLB 3 is a hidden gem unfairly rejected by audiences; rather, it’s the kind of well-intentioned movie that often gets mistaken for good cinema. ‘Jolly LLB 3’ Movie Review: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Unfairly Imbalanced Courtroom Clash Is Rescued by Its Closing Argument.

Yet Jolly LLB 3 should have been better - and arguably the franchise’s biggest hit. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the legal dramedy unites the two iconic Jollys for the first time: the original, played by Arshad Warsi, and his successor, played by Akshay Kumar. Fan-favourite judge Saurabh Shukla also returns. The film’s sincere premise tackles the exploitation of farmers and the land-grabbing practices of powerful corporations.

Despite these promising elements - including the novelty of seeing Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi sparring in the courtroom - Jolly LLB 3 had a lacklustre theatrical run. Released on September 19, 2025, the film has grossed INR 108.65 crore in India and INR 157.7 crore worldwide at the time of writing. While crossing the INR 100-crore mark is commendable, the slow climb over three weeks highlights its struggle to gain momentum.

The film still lags behind the India nett collections of Jolly LLB 2, which earned INR 117 crore domestically and INR 197.33 crore globally. Although Jolly LLB 3 may eventually overtake its predecessor, its box office performance has fallen short of the potential that a crossover of this scale promised.

Why 'Jolly LLB' Had Not Performed As Per Expectations

Here’s a look at five key factors that may have hindered the film’s prospects:

1. Underwhelming Promos

As we often stress in these box office analyses, first impressions are critical. The teaser of Jolly LLB 3 failed to generate strong buzz, with its humour landing flat. While the trailer improved slightly by offering more insight into the film’s premise, it still felt formulaic - as though the movie was recycling ideas from its predecessors rather than offering anything fresh. It turned out to be exactly what the case was with the final film.

2. Akshay Kumar’s Overexposure at the Box Office

A Still From Jolly LLB 3

Akshay Kumar’s packed release slate hasn’t helped his recent films. Jolly LLB 3 marks his fourth release in just nine months - not including a cameo in Kannappa. This relentless output has led to audience fatigue, making it harder for each new release to feel special. Although a couple of his 2025 films crossed the INR 100-crore and INR 150-crore marks - including Sky Force, despite controversies over bulk booking - none emerged as bona fide theatrical hits, often due to lukewarm reception or high production costs. Thankfully, there seems to be no more releases for the actor this year, and only two (confirmed) for 2026, so Akshay Kumar can now have the much needed breathing spaces between his movie releases. From Salman Khan to Tiger Shroff, 10 Bollywood Stars Struggling at the Box Office After the Pandemic.

3. Concept That Fell Short of Expectations

A Still From Jolly LLB 3

The core hook of Jolly LLB 3 - seeing two Jollys team up as underdogs against a Goliath - sounded promising on paper. But while the courtroom drama delivers solid moments, the narrative doesn’t fully justify the need for both protagonists. The film leans heavily on Akshay Kumar’s star power, which alienated fans who cherished Arshad Warsi’s everyman charm in the original. As a result, the dynamic that should have been the heart of the story feels underused.

4. Middling Reviews

A Still From Jolly LLB 3

The film isn’t a complete misfire. It deserves credit for its earnest approach to socially relevant themes, strong performances from Kumar, Warsi, Shukla, Ram Kapoor and Seema Biswas, and a gripping final courtroom sequence that nearly redeems it. However, Jolly LLB 3 fails to capture the scrappy, underdog energy that made the first instalment so beloved - a charm that continues to inspire memes and nostalgic conversations online. The film feels more like an uninspired retread than a compelling evolution of the series, and that brought i a lukewarm critical reception.

5. An Inflated Budget

A Still From Jolly LLB 3

Reports suggest that Jolly LLB 3 was made on a staggering budget of INR 120 crore. For a grounded courtroom dramedy shot in relatively few locations, such an expense feels unjustified. In comparison, Jolly LLB 2 was made on a budget of reportedly INR 80 crore. If accurate, Jolly LLB 3's hefty price tag has further dented the film’s profitability, leaving it vulnerable to being labelled an underperformer despite crossing the INR 150-crore milestone worldwide.

'Jolly LLB 3' - A Case of Missed Opportunity

Jolly LLB 3 had all the ingredients to be a blockbuster - a strong franchise legacy, the novelty of uniting its two leading men, and a socially conscious story. Yet uneven execution, star imbalance, weak marketing and budget mismanagement undermined its potential. While the film might eventually surpass Jolly LLB 2 at the India box office, its sluggish journey underscores how even established franchises can stumble without fresh storytelling and careful production planning.

