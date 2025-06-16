PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: In a landmark collaboration that underscores India's growing emphasis on AI-driven research excellence, Cactus Communications (CACTUS), a leading technology company specializing in AI-powered solutions and expert services for the scholarly publishing ecosystem, has partnered with the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT Calicut) to provide institution-wide access to its advanced AI research tools via the AI toolkit, Editage Plus.

* NIT Calicut to integrate CACTUS's AI research suite, empowering students, faculty and researchers with cutting-edge academic tools

This collaboration will enable NIT Calicut's students, faculty, and researchers to leverage AI effectively to enhance research discovery, improve writing quality, and streamline scholarly publishing. By integrating these tools into its academic ecosystem, NIT Calicut joins a growing movement of Indian institutions that are embracing AI to accelerate research productivity and improve global impact.

With access to CACTUS's AI suite, academics at NIT Calicut will now have an advanced toolkit to enhance efficiency at every research stage:

* Paperpal : The all-in-one academic writing and research assistant trusted by 2M+ academics.

* R Discovery : The top-rated literature search and research reading platform with 3M+ users.

* Mind the Graph : The accurate scientific illustration tool trusted by 100+ leading institutions.

* Global Journal Database : The best journal finder with a database of 43K+ verified journals.

Akhilesh Ayer, CEO, Cactus Communications, emphasized the significance of this partnership: "We are witnessing an increased adoption of AI tools among top academic institutions globally, and our partnership with NIT Calicut reflects this trend. We have an unwavering commitment towards helping researchers reach their highest potential by empowering them with advanced technology that simplifies, enhances and accelerates their research journey."

Echoing this sentiment, Prof. Prasad Krishna, Director, NIT Calicut, remarked, "NIT Calicut has always been at the forefront of technological advancements. By incorporating the CACTUS's Editage Plus toolkit into our academic framework, we aim to equip our academics with cutting-edge AI research tools that will enhance their scholarly contributions and global impact."

Nishchay Shah, Group CTO and EVP, Products & AI, Cactus Communications, highlighted CACTUS's broader vision: "This collaboration with NIT Calicut underscores our mission to create AI solutions that directly address the unique challenges faced by researchers and institutions. By providing access to trusted AI-driven tools, we are enabling academics to focus on what truly matters--innovative and impactful research."

Focused on innovation and excellence, CACTUS remains dedicated to empowering researchers by working closely with leading universities across the world, helping them transition to smarter, AI-enabled academic workflows. As Indian research institutions continue to evolve, collaborations like this one between CACTUS and NIT Calicut pave the way for a future where technology and academia work hand in hand to drive global research impact.

ABOUT CACTUS

Established in 2002, Cactus Communications (cactusglobal.com) is a leading technology company that specializes in expert services and AI-driven products that improve how research gets funded, published, communicated, and discovered. Its flagship brand Editage offers a comprehensive suite of researcher solutions, including expert services and cutting-edge AI products like Paperpal, R Discovery, and Mind the Graph. With offices in Princeton, London, Singapore, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo, and Mumbai and a global workforce of over 4,000 experts, CACTUS is a pioneer in workplace best practices and has been consistently recognized as a great place to work.

ABOUT NIT CALICUT

The National Institute of Technology Calicut (NITC) is one of 31 premier institutions of national importance established under the 'National Institute of Technology Act 2007' and is fully funded by the Government of India. The Institute provides higher technical education and research across Engineering, Science, Technology, and Management. Founded in 1961 as a Regional Engineering College (REC), it was elevated to a National Institute of Technology status in 2002. The mission of the NIT Calicut is to develop high quality technical education and personnel with a sound footing on basic engineering principles, technical and managerial skills, innovative research capabilities, and exemplary professional conduct to lead and to use technology for the progress of mankind, adapting themselves to changing technological environment with the highest ethical values as the inner strength.

