Kolkata, June 16: If you are looking for Kolkata Fatafat Result (Kolkata FF Result) of June 16 and its winning numbers, then you have come to the right place. The Kolkata Fatafat Result will be declared soon on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. The Satta Matka-type lottery game of Kolkata FF requires players to remain present in the city of joy to participate in the lottery. For participants, the winning numbers of June 16 are displayed in the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart below.

The Kolkata Fatafat Result is declared after each round, also called bazi, is completed. A fast-paced lottery, the Kolkata Fatafat is simple and easy to play. The speculative lottery requires lottery enthusiasts to select numbers and place bets to win varying prizes. Lottery players can check the Kolkata FF Result Chart below. LatestLY will keep updating the chart as and when the winning numbers of June 16 are announced. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 15, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for June 16, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM 135 9

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

Organised by the civic authorities of Kolkata, the Kolkata FF lottery is played eight times a day, with the results declared at an interval of one and a half hours. The Satta Matka-style lottery game consists of eight rounds (bazis). The Kolkata Fatafat Result is declared every 90 minutes, with the result of the 1st round out at around 10 AM and the last round result announced by 9 PM. Participants can visit the portals mentioned above to check the Kolkata FF Results of today, June 16. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

The USP of the Kolkata Fatafat lottery is that the speculative lottery provides players several opportunities to win multiple prizes. From analysing previous results to guessing numbers correctly and adopting new strategies, participants look forward to taking part in the Kolkata FF lottery game. Notably, lotteries are legal in 13 states nationwide, betting and gambling are strictly prohibited.

