New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI/PRNewswire): Cairn Oil and Gas's Badalta Barmer campaign has emerged victorious in the PRCA Asia Pacific Awards 2022 and the 4th ET Kaleido Awards 2022. While the campaign won the 'Strategic Communications Award' at the PRCA APAC awards, it won the 'Silver Award' under the 'Energy' category at the ET Kaleido Awards.

The campaign, centered around the company's prime area of operation in Barmer, Rajasthan, aims to spread the message of the good work that Cairn has been conducting at the grassroots level for encompassing, holistic development. This campaign has, in turn, aided the company further its business vision of doubling crude production for India's energy security.

Both the awards are regarded as among the most prestigious in the communications fraternity. The PRCA Awards are held annually across the globe and are among the most coveted awards in the field of public relations. The Kaleido Awards, organized annually by ET BrandEquity, aims to recognize inspiring work done in public relations and corporate communications.

Receiving the award, Rashika Kaul, Chief Communication Officer, Cairn Oil and Gas, Vedanta Ltd said, "We are humbled to receive the recognition from PRCA and ET Kaleido for our Badalta Barmer campaign. We have been driving the campaign since the last year to convey Cairn's success story in Barmer - our prime area of operations - across other rural pockets of Rajasthan. The campaign has reached 210 villages and gained active participation from ~80,000 residents. This has, in turn, helped us reach out to and earn the goodwill of local residents, a prime stakeholder."

Cairn's vision of doubling capacities and achieving 50 per cent domestic crude production for India requires tapping into newly acquired areas for drilling. The drilling of oil and gas also requires approvals from local communities residing within the peripheries of proposed operational sites. People in new sites are unaware and often resistant to new industrial activities. For this, a holistic communications campaign titled Badalta Barmer was run to convey the social transformation message that complements Cairn's activities. Since the campaign was run in isolated pockets, it became necessary to opt for unconventional media avenues that are well-accepted by rural residents and complement their styles of communication. Tailor-made to popular communication tools in Rajasthan, Cairn adopted a multi-pronged approach of creating stakeholder and beneficiary videos, ensuring direct community engagement through street plays, local theatre, and television, along with publicising approved testimonials from those in the government and bureaucracy.

Badalta Barmer is a shining example of Cairn's dynamic approach of targeting policymakers, communities and public at large through stakeholder management and sensitization. Today, courtesy the campaign, Cairn has earned the reputation of being a robust CSR-driven company that works for the people in its regions of operations. Overall, the Badalta Barmer campaign has helped the company ringfence its operations not only in Barmer, Rajasthan, their main site, but also in other sites and other states.

Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Ltd., is the largest private oil and gas exploration and production company in India, accounting for more than a quarter of India's domestic crude oil production. It has a world-class resource base, with a current interest in 58 blocks in India, including the 41 blocks under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) Round I auction, five blocks each under Round II and Round III, and two awarded under the Discovered Small Fields (DSF) Round-II. In 2004, Cairn made the largest onshore discovery in more than two decades in India at Mangala, Rajasthan. In its operations of 20 years, Cairn has opened four frontier basins with numerous discoveries, 38 in Rajasthan alone. Cairn Oil & Gas has recently reiterated that it is a separate entity with no connection to Cairn Energy PLC, the Scottish oil and gas exploration company. The brand name 'Cairn' is now exclusively owned by Vedanta Limited, and all others will discontinue the use of the brand name 'Cairn'.

Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world's leading Oil and Gas and Metals companies with significant operations in Oil & Gas, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Steel, and Aluminium & Power across India, South Africa and Namibia. For two decades, Vedanta has been contributing significantly to nation-building. Governance and sustainable development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety, and the environment. Vedanta has put in place a comprehensive framework to be the ESG leader in the natural resources sector. Vedanta is committed to reducing carbon emissions to zero by 2050 or sooner and has pledged $5 billion over the next 10 years to accelerate the transition to net-zero operations. Giving back is in the DNA of Vedanta, which is focused on enhancing the lives of local communities. The company's flagship social impact program, Nand Ghars, has been set up as model anganwadis focused on eradicating child malnutrition, providing education, healthcare, and empowering women with skill development. Under the aegis of the Anil Agarwal Foundation, the umbrella entity for Vedanta's social initiatives, the Vedanta group has pledged Rs 5000 crore over the next five years on social impact programmes with a thrust on nutrition, women & child development, healthcare, animal welfare, and grass-root level sports. Vedanta and the group companies company have been featured in Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2020, and was conferred Frost & Sullivan Sustainability Awards 2020, CII Environmental Best Practices Award 2020, CSR Health Impact Award 2020, CII National Award 2020 for Excellence in Water Management, CII Digital Transformation Award 2020, ICSI National Award 2020 for excellence in Corporate Governance, People First HR Excellence Award 2020, 'Company with Great Managers 2020' by People Business and certified as a Great Place to Work 2021. Vedanta's flagship Nand Ghar Project was identified as the best CSR project by the Government of Rajasthan. Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange.

