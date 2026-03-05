VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 5: In a heart-warming initiative aimed at spreading joy beyond homes and into the community, Casagrand Premier Builders organized a special screening of Mahavatar Narsimha, a visually captivating mythological animated film, for 180 underprivileged children supported by A Ray of Hope NGO, in Bengaluru. Hosted in association with Radio Mirchi, the screening was held at Forum South Mall, Bengaluru, creating a memorable and uplifting experience for the children, filled with excitement, laughter and shared moments of joy.

The screening was more than just a cinematic outing; it was a celebration of togetherness, compassion and shared happiness. The children were treated not only to an inspiring film but also to delicious food and a day filled with warmth, care and unforgettable moments.

The initiative reflects Casagrand's deep rooted belief that true celebrations become meaningful only when shared with the community. By bringing smiles to young faces and fostering an atmosphere of joy and inclusion, the company once again reaffirmed its commitment to social responsibility and community building.

As a powerful story unfolded on screen and laughter echoed through the theatre, the day stood as a reminder that small gestures can create a lasting impact. The collaboration with Radio Mirchi ensured that every child experienced an afternoon of pure happiness, inspiration and heartfelt celebration.

As the children left with bright smiles and cherished memories, the event stood as a testament to the power of collective goodwill, proving that sometimes, it's not just about watching a movie, but about celebrating joy together.

About Casagrand Premier Builders

Casagrand Premier Builder Limited is the largest developer in the residential sector in Chennai, with a market share of approximately 25% in terms of launches and approximately 18% in terms of demand during the period January 1, 2017 to June 30, 2025 (Source: CBRE Report). Headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the company has delivered 103 Completed Projects encompassing 21.79 million square feet of Saleable Area, and currently has 57 Ongoing Projects spanning 44.10 million square feet of Saleable Area and 21 Forthcoming Projects with an Estimated Saleable Area of 23.81 million square feet across Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Hyderabad (Telangana), Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Pune (Maharashtra) and Dubai as of June 30, 2025. The company offers apartments and independent villas under luxury, mid-end, and affordable categories, all under the Casagrand brand.

