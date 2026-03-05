Amazon Prime Video’s new limited series Young Sherlock premiered on March 4, 2026, bringing a fresh take on the early life of the world’s most famous detective. Directed by Guy Ritchie and based on the book series by Andrew Lane, the show has already generated significant buzz online. The series stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin as a young Sherlock Holmes. At just 19 years old, Sherlock is still a student at Oxford University and far from the confident detective audiences know. His life takes a dramatic turn when a murder takes place at the prestigious university and he becomes the prime suspect. Determined to clear his name, Sherlock begins investigating the case himself, only to discover that the mystery is tied to a much larger global conspiracy. OTT Releases This Week: ‘Subedaar’, ‘Young Sherlock’, War Machine’ and More To Stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Cast and Storyline

Alongside Hero Fiennes Tiffin, the series features Donal Finn, Zine Tseng, Joseph Fiennes, Natascha McElhone, Max Irons and Colin Firth. The eight-episode series follows Sherlock as he navigates university life while solving a series of mysteries that eventually connect to a larger storyline. Director Guy Ritchie described the show as an irreverent and action-filled mystery that explores the origin of the legendary detective. The story also introduces the early relationship between Sherlock and his future rival, James Moriarty.

Watch 'Young Sherlock' Trailer:

Critics’ Reviews

Early reactions from critics have been largely positive about the entertainment value of the series, though opinions differ on how closely the character matches the classic Sherlock Holmes.

scroll.in: “When the dust from the frequent explosions and bust-ups have settled, the character who emerges as the most memorable is James Moriarty. Deftly played by Donal Finn, Moriarty provides an excellent foil to Holmes, displaying early flashes of amorality and crooked charm while also proving his loyalty. When the two first meet, they engage in a contest of cleverness. Some of the lines associated with Sherlock are supplied by Moriarty. The balance shifts after Sherlock’s family situation comes into the foreground. Away from the spotlight, Moriarty coolly flirts with the shadows and awaits his turn as Sherlock’s future nemesis.”

The Guardian: “This particular Holmes is less ‘most brilliant crime-solver in Christendom’ and more ‘self-conscious waiter in mid-range restaurant who addresses diners as ‘you guys’ while doing finger-guns at the prawns’. It doesn’t help that Fiennes Tiffin has been teamed with the explosively charismatic Finn, whose presence here reduces everyone within the blast zone to a smoking hillock of moustache. Still. The Tintinny stuff is a hoot and Firth is a blustery joy. And there’s a breeziness to all the capering that ensures even at its most geezerish, this is one Guy Ritchie joint wot ain’t entirely pony.”

Hollywood Reporter: “Is there a six-episode series that could have told the story without losing momentum? Yes! Is there a 100-minute movie that could have done the same? Probably! Am I willing to watch future seasons to see if Ritchie and Parkhill can eventually develop this Sherlock Holmes into a man who connects in any way to the Arthur Conan Doyle character? Maybe a little. It’s the magic of Ritchie’s dumb/fun equation that he’s so often able to add at least amusement to his dumbest stories. So I guess that’s something.”

Decider: “Parkhill, who is the showrunner, and his writers have made sure that the younger Sherlock doesn’t stray too far from what the older Sherlock is like: Always curious, always getting himself into hot water because of that curiosity, insanely smart, and preternaturally observant. Of course, as with anyone who’s college age, he’s less disciplined and more impish, which is why he and Moriarty get along so famously. It does seem that the format of the series is going to have Sherlock solving various mysteries while an overall arc, a series of murders, is also happening. We also suspect that the beginnings of the fracture between Sherlock and Moriarty will show as the season goes along. For now, though, Young Sherlock is fun and fast-moving, with Fiennes Tiffin and Finn having good chemistry as Sherlock and Moriarty.”

The Wall Street Journal: “What Conan Doyle fans never seem to get anymore is straight Sherlock. At the same time, Basil Rathbone, Nicol Williamson, Jeremy Brett and Benedict Cumberbatch (not in any order of merit) might have rendered that unnecessary. But devotees do want someone called ‘Sherlock Holmes’ to have some passing resemblance to the character they know—the coolly cerebral detective whose self-containment is as pronounced as his deductions. Per Mr. Ritchie, what one does get here is abundant action, adventure and the kind of kinetic musical score that implies things are happening when they’re not. And a Sherlock who only vaguely resembles the hero of the canonical 56 stories and four novels.”

Final Verdict

Overall, Young Sherlock appears to deliver an energetic and entertaining origin story, even if it takes creative liberties with the iconic character. With strong chemistry between Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Donal Finn and the signature style of Guy Ritchie, the series offers a fresh but slightly unconventional look at how the legendary detective’s story might have begun.

