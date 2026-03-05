New Delhi, March 5: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB JE CBT 1 Answer Key 2026 along with individual response sheets for candidates who appeared in the Junior Engineer Stage 1 Computer Based Test (CBT-I). Applicants who took the exam under Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) 05/2025 can now check their answer keys and recorded responses through their respective regional RRB official websites.

The online portal to access the answer key and response sheets was activated at 4:00 PM on March 5, 2026. Candidates can log in using their registration credentials to review their answers and compare them with the official key released by the board.

Objection Window Open Till March 11

The Railway Recruitment Board has also opened the objection window, allowing candidates to challenge any answer they believe is incorrect. The facility to raise objections will remain available until 11:59 PM on March 11, 2026.

Candidates must submit objections only through the official online portal. The board has clarified that objections sent via email, post, or other offline modes will not be accepted.

Objection Fee and Refund Policy

To challenge a question, candidates must pay a processing fee of INR 50 per question, along with applicable bank service charges. Payments can be made using UPI, RuPay cards, credit cards, or net banking.

If the objection is found valid after review by subject experts, the INR 50 fee will be refunded to the same bank account used during payment.

Recruitment Details

The RRB JE CBT-I exam was conducted on February 19, 20, and 25, 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill 2,569 vacancies for posts such as Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) across various railway zones.

Candidates who qualify in CBT-I will be shortlisted for the CBT-II examination. The final selection will be based on CBT-II performance, followed by document verification and medical examination.

