Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): Castlight Health, Inc., a leader in healthcare navigation, today announced its plans to expand its Research & Development (R&D) operations in India through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Castlight India, located in Hyderabad.

The new Castlight R&D center is expected to play a key role in helping the company stay on the cutting-edge of new technologies that will propel its leading healthcare navigation offering in the US, in addition to supporting some of the company's largest global customers.

Also Read | Antonio Banderas Birthday Special: From Desperado to The Laundromat, 11 Movie Quotes of the Spanish Star That You Should Check Out!.

Castlight intends to continue tapping into Hyderabad's top engineering talent pool to grow the R&D center by 30-50 percent before the end of 2021.

Castlight India is currently aggressively hiring for open positions in data engineering, application development, product management and more.

Also Read | UPSC EPFO 2021 Admit Card Released at upsc.gov.in, Examination on September 5; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

"Castlight is driving some of the most exciting innovations in next-generation healthcare navigation, and we're excited to be able to double-down on our technical engineering talent in India," said Vijay Anand, Executive Vice President of Engineering at Castlight Health.

"Expanding our presence in one of the largest and fastest-growing tech cities in the world gives us the ability to scale and meet the growing demand for Castlight's health navigation platform."

Castlight Senior Director of Engineering and India Head, Vijay Simha says that the entity will focus on developing leading-edge technology in the areas of cloud, machine learning, and AI to help accelerate Castlight's product innovation in digital plus high-touch healthcare navigation. Castlight is a strong, mission-based company with employees who are passionate about helping people live healthier, happier lives.

"We believe our people are the key to our success. We have ambitious growth plans and we know that these cannot be achieved without the right talent. We want Castlight to be the preferred destination for technical talent who will join us in our quest to help people better navigate healthcare," said Simha.

Castlight has actively maintained a strong R&D development team of more than 100 engineers in India through a previous third-party relationship established in 2014. Due to the strong integration with the Castlight engineering team in the US, Castlight India was able to successfully recruit nearly the entire local team, with more than 96 per cent of job offers accepted.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)