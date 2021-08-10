New Delhi, August 10: The admit card for UPSC EPFO 2021 was released on Monday by the Union Public Service Commission. Candidates appearing for the General Ability Test, which is to be conducted for the pots of an officer in Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), can download the hall ticket for the official website of the commission – upsc.gov.in. BITSAT 2021 Re-Exam Admit Card Released By Birla Institute of Technology and Science At bitsadmission.com; Exam On August 9.

UPSC EPFO 2021 exam will be held on September 5. Along with their ID proof, candidates need to carry the admit card to the examination centre. The exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon. A total of 421 posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer in EPFO will be filled in this recruitment drive. The exam will be conducted as per COVID-19 protocols. JKSSB Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download the Recruitment Exam Admit Card Online at jkssb.nic.in.

Here Are Steps To Download The Admit Card:

Candidates are required to visit the official website of the UPSC – upsc.gov.in .

. On the home page, click on the link – “Rectt. Test: 421 Posts of Enforcement Officer - Accounts Officer, EPFO”.

Click on the e-admit card link.

After reading the instruction, click on yes.

A new screen will open with two options – “By Registration Id/Application No “ or “By Roll Number”.

Select either of the options and enter your login credentials.

Download and take a printout of the admit card for future use.

The exam will consist of an objective-type paper. All questions will carry equal marks. Notably, there will also be negative marks for wrong answers. Candidates will not be allowed to sit in the exam if they forget the admit card at home. Aspirants who qualify for the test will be called for the personality test/interview round.

