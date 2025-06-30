BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], June 30: CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd., India's leading real estate consulting firm, has been honoured with the prestigious 'Company of the Year' award at the Outlook Business Spotlight Enterprise & Leadership Awards 2025. This recognition reflects CBRE's exceptional role in transforming and shaping India's real estate landscape through strategic foresight, client-centric innovation, and sustained market leadership.

Also Read | National Doctors' Day 2025 Wishes: Share WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Quotes, HD Images and Wallpapers To Honour the Doctors on Bidhan Chandra Roy’s Birth Anniversary.

The award celebrates CBRE India's continued commitment to delivering exceptional real estate consulting services while driving meaningful industry shifts across commercial, residential, capital markets, and industrial segments. CBRE's ability to club global best practices with local insights has been instrumental in redefining how real estate solutions are designed, delivered, and experienced in India. From leading landmark transactions and offering bespoke consulting to integrating digital and sustainability-led practices, CBRE India has been at the forefront of advancing the real estate sector with integrity and insight. The company continues to support stakeholders, ranging from developers and investors to occupiers, policymakers, and government, with data-backed decision-making and strategic real estate outcomes.

The selection process for this accolade involved multiple layers of rigorous review by Outlook's editorial team. The jury evaluated a wide array of nominations based on outstanding achievements, impact, and leadership demonstrated by individuals and organizations across India's northern region. Among the many entities, CBRE India emerged as a distinguished winner, reaffirming its position as a benchmark of excellence in the real estate sector.

Also Read | Hero Vida VX2 Electric Scooter Launch in India Tomorrow; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said, "CBRE is honoured to accept the esteemed 'Company of the Year' accolade. This recognition stands as a powerful testament to CBRE's unwavering commitment to excellence, relentless pursuit of innovation, and steadfast dedication to client success. Over the years, CBRE India has not only consistently adapted to the dynamic real estate landscape but has also played a pivotal role in elevating industry benchmarks, significantly contributing to India's urban and economic transformation, and pioneering innovative solutions for our valued clients."

As CBRE India looks ahead, the company remains focused on championing innovation, digital transformation, and sustainable development across the real estate value chain, continuing to raise the bar for excellence in service, insight, and impact. Outlook Business Spotlight Enterprise & Leadership Awards honours enterprises that redefine industry standards through innovation and resilience while recognizing leaders whose foresight and determination inspire change.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)