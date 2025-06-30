New Delhi, June 30: Hero Vida VX2 electric scooter is set to launch in India on July 1, 2025 (tomorrow) with various segment-specific features, specifications and other elements. Overall, the upcoming Hero Vida VX2 e-scooter will maintain the same design as the other Vida series model. Currently, Hero MotoCorp offers three Vida series electric scooters in India. They are Hero Vida V2 Pro, Hero Vida V2 Plus and Hero Vida V2 Lite.

As per a report, the upcoming Hero Vida VX2 will likely be offered as an affordable option compared to the other models. It is expected that the VX2 variant will come with a BaaS (battery-as-a-service) scheme. It would allow the customers to choose a subscription model for the battery pack. Customers will not have to pay for the battery pack cost when they buy a scooter under this scheme. Bad News for EOL Vehicle Owners! Fuel Stations To Not Sell Fuel To End-of-Life Vehicles in Delhi, Govt Plans To Impound Older Vehicles Starting July 1; Check Details.

Hero Vida VX2 Price in India

Hero Vida VX2 price in India could be around INR 70,000 to 90,000 (ex-showroom). Compared to other e-scooters, the e-Vida series is priced between INR 1 lakh and INR 1.40 lakh, including the Pro, Plus, and Lite models. Hero MotoCorp will commence deliveries after launching the Vida VX2 model in India.

Hero Vida VX2 Specifications and Features

Hero Vida VX2 is expected to have a battery ranging from 2.2kWh and 3.4kWh. The smaller battery options would allow the electric scooter up to 100 km range on a single charge. The e-scooter would have a subtle design and practical features. The reports said that the Hero Vida VX2 electric scooter would be offered to customers looking for vehicles at competitive pricing. TVS Apache RTR 160 New Variant With OBD2B Compliance Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

In terms of features, the EV is expected to have a flat single-pierce seat and LED headlights with a design similar to that of other models. It would likely have a TFT display at the instrument cluster; however, it may not be as feature-packed as the different models. The customers will have a choice of powertrain, which will be available in multiple removable battery pack choices. The Hero Vida VX2 will be introduced tomorrow, revealing all its specifications, features and price.

