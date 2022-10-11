New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI/SRV): On 14th October, Nine Fish Art Gallery, located within the charming precincts of the 175 old historic textile mill in Central Mumbai, is all set to celebrate and promote 35 young Artists from the Indian sub-continent all under the Age of 35.

The 5th edition of the show will exhibit paintings, installations, sculptures, films, videos, and performances which are curated by Nine Fish Art Gallery in association with Dot Line Space Art Foundation, at Byculla in Mumbai.

Also Read | US Company Sacks Dutch Employee for Refusing To Keep Webcam On During Work From Home, Gets Fined by Netherlands Court.

Mumbaikars are urged to head to this 4-day art extravaganza which will create a platform for contemplation, dialogue, inquiry, and collaboration amongst the art fraternity showcasing & celebrating around 200+ works of over 35 young artists exhibiting art in all disciples like paintings, ceramic art, sculptures, printmaking. The participating artists are from across the nation from Sri Lanka to Haryana to Karnataka to Uttarakhand to Assam. The show will also host enriching workshops, talks, screenings, stand-up comedy, and more. Several works of well-known artists like Dr Madhuri Kathe, Sultana Khan, Mohsin Hajoori, Dhanshri Deshmukh, Sandeep Bobade, Priyanka Tayal, Thotpot- a collaborative Design Initiative, and more will be on display as well.

"The event aims to Create, Curate, Collaborate and Celebrate art in diverse forms. We believe in bringing together different art movements as we try to bring the regional arts and crafts of our country to the forefront. We aim to unleash each artist's true essence with absolute integrity through the varied art exhibits, distinct art residency program, art scholarship, and more during these four days in Mumbai. The Art Residency program during the event allows out-of-town artists from across the sub-continent to swap ideas, philosophies, and techniques," shared Gourmoni Das, Curator, of Nine Fish Art Gallery.

Also Read | Russia Would Consider Meeting Between Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden at G20, Says Sergei Lavrov.

The 4-day extravaganza will also host Art Workshops, Talks, Musical Events, Comedy Shows, Performances and Film Screenings to help enliven the exhibition spaces with conversations and to create a carnivalesque atmosphere during the events.

The opening day will host an enlightening talk on Jaya He, The New Museum at Mumbai Terminal II - A State-of-the-Art approach to Infrastructure design by noted architects Tapan Mittal-Deshpande and Niket Deshpande. An interactive 2-hour Animal Sculpture pottery workshop session using stoneware clay will also be conducted by artist BatulMamoowala. An inspiring talk will be conducted by Dr Yamini Dand Shah while speaking on Abstract Oralism. The screening of the short film 'Bubbles' will be followed by a Q&A session by HeshSarmalkar.

The second day will see several workshops like Raku Firing with Sandeep Manchekar of Anvi Pottery, Artist Shardul Kadam will give a demonstration on portraits followed by an Artists' Presentation Talk by the Turya Group of Artists. The evening will see the renowned poet and writer Javed Akhtar visiting the show as a Guest of Honour and for the grand inaugural function amidst the who is who of the art fraternity.

Several enriching workshops on the third day of the festival like miniature home decor pottery by Neha Deshmukh which will attract decor lovers who can enjoy the art of miniature clay decor with terracotta followed by a workshop on 'Woodcut Printmaking' by Yogesh Patil, Sgraffito Workshop by Batool Mamoowala and & Vinita Mungi. Also, inspiring talks & artist presentations by experts like Anjana Mehra, and Ravi Mandlik will be held for art connoisseurs. Prashant Prabhu & Anuj Daga will be giving an architectural talk on 'The Art of Spatial Representation'. The day ends with a Stand-Up Comedy by 5 artists.

The final day will see a presentation and talk by Jean Blanchaert, an internationally renowned art curator, contemporary art critic, and gallerist from Italy. There will also be conversations with L.O.S.T (Lots of Small Thoughts), an initiative by Thotpot, a collaborative platform for design thinking. Dr Punarvasu Joshi will also give a talk on Science, Art, and the Bridge connecting the Two: Creativity.

The evening will see a session on 'Chai for Cancer' by Viji Venkatesh, which is a fundraising initiative that continues to break barriers, hosted by The Max Foundation (Max), a global health non-profit organization dedicated to accelerating health equity. Renowned artist Prabhakar Kolte will grace the event on the final day where the scholarships will be awarded to the seven selected artists. Artists Arunanshu Choudhary, and Vilas Shinde will be giving Artists' Presentations too.

Art35 is an Art Exhibition and Event which celebrates and promotes Young Artists. Art35 also holds Art related activities. The curatorial team at Nine Fish Art Gallery for Art35 has over seven years of experience in the organization and support of cultural programs and Art Residencies.

Since 2016, Art35 has been successfully growing and the number of applications clearly makes it a sought-after Exhibition as well as an Art Residency program. Starting with just painting and sculpture, today Art35 has expanded to include artists from other fields of practice too. Art35 has since hosted and presented visual artists, performance artists, photographers, curators, writers, sculptors, designers, media artists, and more.

To know more, visit www.ninefish.in

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)