Mumbai, October 11: In what can be seen as a win-win situation, a Netherlands court ruled a verdict in an employee's favour stating that the US software company violated a worker's human right after it allegedly forced the employee to keep his webcam on during working hours. According to reports, a telemarketing company in United States's Florida recently fired at employee after he refused to be monitored "on webcam" during working hours.

As per report in Wion news, the employee, a Dutch worker who is working remotely refused to be monitored under the "for nine hours per day" programme. The programme demanded the employee streamed his webcam during the work hours and even share his screens. What Is Moonlighting? Why Is Everyone Talking About It? Know Everything About the Practice Adopted Widely by Employees During Work From Home Culture.

In its defence, the software company called Chetu said that they fired the employee due to his "refusal to work" and "insubordination", which the employee refused. The employee told the court that the fact that he was being monitored all day as per the "for nine hours per day" programme made him uncomfortable. He also said that the programme was an invasion of his privacy.

"This is an invasion of my privacy and makes me feel really uncomfortable. That is the reason why my camera is not on," the employee deposed before the court. Meanwhile, reports also said that the company did not attend the hearing. While announcing its verdict, the Netherland court said that "tracking via camera for eight hours per day is disproportionate and not permitted in the Netherlands." What Is Quiet Quitting and It's Meaning? Where Did It Originate From? Know Everything About the Practice That Is Making Employers Worried.

The court also observed that the programme violated Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights. The court termed the employees firing as unfair and directed the company to pay $50,000 fine besides paying the employee's back wages, court costs, and unused vacation days among others.

