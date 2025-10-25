VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 25: The Rise Insight is proud to spotlight extraordinary authors whose diverse narratives and profound insights are reshaping contemporary literature. From spiritual wisdom and legal thrillers to entrepreneurial guidance and maritime memoirs, these distinguished writers represent the rich tapestry of modern storytelling. Each brings a unique perspective forged through lived experience, professional excellence, and an unwavering commitment to their craft. Their works transcend genres, offering readers pathways to self-discovery, cultural understanding, and human connection. As we celebrate these literary voices, we recognize their invaluable contributions to enriching our collective consciousness and inspiring readers across the globe.

GOPALJI

Unpolished Regrets tells the touching story of a beautiful, well-educated, and aristocratic village lady with high dreams of finding a perfect, handsome, and educated life partner. Many suitors came, but her pride and idealism led her to reject them all, leaving her unmarried for a long time. Beneath her elegance lies a kind, loving heart--devoted to her parents and all humanity. This story reflects the silent agony of a woman whose heart overflowed with love, yet found neither victory nor failure in it--only unspoken regrets.

Dr. Ddharaniikota Ssuyodhan's journey to authorship is underscored by a profound dedication to ethical and legal complexities, a theme central to his professional life, even as he balanced a demanding corporate legal career and extensive global training on preventing sexual harassment. This struggle to champion righteousness against systemic flaws culminates in his debut novel, Disha: The Ultimate Direction. The book plunges readers into a tense ethical dilemma through the eyes of Inspector Rithika Murthy. Murthy, the "badass queen of justice," faces a crisis of conscience when a serial killer targets non-convicted criminals, forcing her to question the very judicial system she upholds and asking readers if taking justice into one's own hands is ever permissible when the law fails.

Dr. Deepak Singh

SANATAN, authored by Dr. Deepak Singh, serves as a profound and timely guide to the Sanatan Dharma (Eternal Law), making ancient spiritual wisdom relevant for the fast-paced, complex modern world. The book begins by tracing the origins of Sanatani thought from the birth of the universe and explores its evolving role, particularly its harmony with contemporary concepts like modern science and Artificial Intelligence (AI). More than just a religious text, SANATAN offers a refreshing perspective on living with balance, purpose, and harmony, rooted in principles like faith, compassion, and peace. Dr. Singh weaves in relatable anecdotes, such as scientists pausing for prayer before a space launch, to emphasize that a deeper, eternal order exists beyond technological progress, inviting readers on an inward journey to shed their ego and find peace in an ever-changing world.

Sri Adi Maitreya Rudrabhayananda

Sri Adi Maitreya Rudrabhayananda is a globally respected spiritual luminary, mystic teacher, and founder of Raal Parampara--a living tradition devoted to awakening consciousness through direct experience. Master of meditation, yoga, naturopathy, psychotherapy, acupuncture, and energy science, he bridges ancient wisdom with modern potential. His Raal Spandana path leads seekers from chaos to inner coherence, restoring balance through awareness of breath and energy. Honoured as one of India's "Top 21 Inspiring Yogis" and recipient of the "Lifetime Achievement Award for Naturopathy," Sri Adi Maitreya has dedicated his life to collective evolution. Through decades of teaching, he has inspired thousands to discover sacred living and unite science, spirituality, and compassion on the path of awakening.

Ratna Jyoti Dutta Chowdhury

Dr. Ratna Jyoti Dutta Chowdhury is a multi-talented individual who successfully balances a distinguished career as a senior-level Civil Engineer in the government in Assam, India, with a deep passion for literary arts, holding diverse qualifications including a B.E. (Civil), M.Tech. (Water Resources Engg.), M.B.A., and a Ph.D. in Business Management. His literary pursuits have resulted in a notable body of work, beginning with his 2024 debut literary fiction novel, UNBOUNDLOVE, a 90,000-word tale of love, loss, and redemption set in the ambiance of Arunachal Pradesh, distributed by Penguin Random House India. Beyond his novel, he is also an accomplished poet, having published two booklets, ONTHETRAIL (English poems) and PRAWAH (Hindi poems), and his current project, ASCENSION, is a short story in verse written in a classical mold, comprising about 6,000 words across five chapters.

Rahul Manghat

Rahul Manghat is a distinct voice in contemporary literature who skillfully merges his professional background in cybersecurity with a profound interest in ancient Indian philosophy and modern human experience. Described as writing "to uncover the ones burning quietly inside us all," his work centers on the ten emotional forces that shape the human journey. His debut book series, TheOriginoftheTenFires, directly explores this theme, with initial offerings including the titles Buddhi and Ahamkara. This unique fusion of precision and poetry--bridging the analytical world of technology and the metaphorical world of the heart--defines Rahul's approach to storytelling, creating narratives of self-discovery written under the quiet clarity of "rainlight and reflection."

Dr. Gayatri Ganu

Dr. Gayatri Ganu, an entrepreneur since 2008, has built multiple successful ventures across healthcare, exports, innovation, and technology. With over 17 years of diverse experience, she has led organizations through transformation while mentoring aspiring entrepreneurs and professionals. Driven by her passion for education and empowerment, she founded Bizz & Beyond, designing practical programs on entrepreneurship, leadership, and personal growth. Known for her engaging teaching style, she simplifies complex business concepts into real-world applications. Dr. Gayatri has guided over 30 businesses, trained more than 11,000 individuals, authored two books, published 80+ international papers, and served clients in 17+ countries. Her philosophy, "Mission Business Breakthrough," inspires individuals to become purpose-driven leaders who build sustainable and holistic businesses.

Masarrat A Shah

Masarrat A Shah is an acclaimed author, theatre and television actor, motivational speaker, and podcaster whose work blends creativity with profound human insight. His bestselling books -- Poems About Love and Life, My Perspective and Thoughts During Lockdown (Excellence Award winner), and Unleashing Your Radiant Self (Best Self-Help Book 2024) -- guide readers toward self-discovery and inner strength. As a dynamic speaker at leading universities, he inspires audiences to embrace authenticity and hope in a rapidly changing world. Beyond literature and stage, Masarrat's love for travel, trekking, and cars fuels his imagination, reflecting his belief that adventure and reflection go hand in hand. His life and work celebrate resilience, purpose, and the art of living meaningfully.

Sudha Kasinadhuni

Sudha Kasinadhuni, a retired banker and postgraduate in Public Administration, is an educator, artist, and lifelong learner dedicated to empowering others. From teaching children and supporting police families to founding her own school, her journey embodies compassion and purpose. A nationally recognized artist with a love for music and travel, Sudha infuses her writing with empathy and depth. Inspired by her centenarian father's life of values and resilience, she debuts as an author with Sina: The Protagonist of a Saga, a heartfelt exploration of human emotions, relationships, and spirituality that celebrates life's true essence and enduring virtues.

Captain Deepak Kumar Joshi

Captain Deepak Kumar Joshi, a Master Mariner from Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, exemplifies determination and success born from humble roots. The son of a Navy officer, he studied across India in Kendriya Vidyalayas before earning an HND from the UK. From commanding ships to managing international projects across India, Africa, and the Middle East, his career reflects courage, discipline, and global vision. His book Golden Days--now also in Hindi--celebrates childhood, friendship, and life's evolving journey. A sailor at heart and storyteller in spirit, Captain Joshi navigates memories that continue to inspire generations.

The Rise Insight is committed to celebrating and amplifying voices that matter in literature, arts, and culture, bringing exceptional stories and creators to the forefront of public consciousness.

Contact: mailto:editor@theriseinsight.com

