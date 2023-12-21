SRV Media

New Delhi [India], December 21: Sunaayy Foundation takes immense pride to announce that Founder Director Richa Prasant along with her community leaders and teammates have bagged prestigious Rex Karmaveer Chakra award in a ceremony held on November 26th and 27th in New Delhi as an esteemed recognition of organization's tireless work towards societal betterment. This award ceremony served as an exceptional platform where insightful discussions on the approaches undertaken to bring about significant transformations in the lives of thousands in underserved communities enriched our collective knowledge. The exchange of ideas about activities, methodologies, and impact further empowered the young leaders who were honored with this prestigious award, recognizing their tireless efforts toward societal betterment. As recognition fuels encouragement, the radiant expressions on each participant's face spoke volumes about their inner contentment and satisfaction. At the karma veer award podium, their words resonated with authenticity, free from fear or the weight of the judgment as much as the crowd cheered for their grit.

Recognizing the sincere efforts aimed at catalyzing essential transformations within stagnant societal systems is crucial. Platforms like the REX Karmaveer Chakra Award serve as valuable avenues for acknowledging these change-makers who are dedicated to realizing their passions and dreams. It's an opportunity to honor these champions of change for their empathetic actions and contributions.

During this joyous and proud moment, Richa Prasant, the Founding Director of Richa Prasant, delivered an impassioned oration filled with profound contentment. She stated "I extend my deepest gratitude to the organizers and committee behind this award for deeming our efforts worthy of recognition. This award not only acknowledges Sunaayy and its young leaders' contributions to the world but also cultivates an environment conducive to more sincere endeavors in disseminating quality education and ensuring a brighter future for many more children from disadvantaged sections of society. With spirits soaring, numerous other young women will be inspired to wield their magic wands and transform the lives of children."

From its humble inception with only six children in 2009, Sunaayy has seen over nearly 100,000 children successfully transiting to formal schools, savoring healthy, delightful meals while having seamless access to education and essential supplies like stationery and uniforms, engaging in various recreational activities, discovering hidden talents through creative endeavors, regular health check-ups, and occasional indulgence in favorite snacks and other entertainment and finally embarking on a journey of self-development. The organization gradually expands its cause using unique methods to reach remote villages across multiple states of India. Today, Sunaayy has extended its impact to the United States, operating as a registered nonprofit organization. The Sunaayy program, have established a robust support system to ensure children's enrollment in regular schools while empowering underprivileged women with basic education to become effective mentors, caregivers, and educators. Its primary goal was to create a safe haven within the Sunaayy program for both students and teachers. The programme is structured as a self-sustainable model driven by the community, bringing education directly to those less fortunate. Its initiatives focus on providing holistic care for children, encompassing life skills, personal hygiene, and nutrition. Collaborations with vocational centers enable older children to learn crucial employability skills, enhancing their prospects for employment.

These young women or champions of change have been appointed as teachers or centre coordinators who contribute sincerely to change the lives of thousands of children through education and knowledge. Sunaayy has not only enabled them to fight against all odd to achieve a designation in society but have also instilled the passion to contribute towards society. A significant portion of the global population still grapples with the basic necessities of life and the fundamental right to live with dignity and equal rights. These women and their stories reflect the harsh reality of living in a world filled with complexities, where inclusivity and diversity remain privileges.

Lalita Ekka, one of Sunaayy's remarkable champions, arrived in Delhi as one of the many under aged children, carrying within her a profound dream of becoming a teacher. The Sunaayy Foundation played a pivotal role in enabling her to turn that dream into reality. Similar to Lalita, our other champions ardently strive to surmount every obstacle in their path, diligently working to actualize the Sunaayy Foundation's mission of creating A happy, healthy and creative child whose rights are protected and honored in a society that is built on respect for dignity, justice and equity for all.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sunaayyfoundation.org/

Jeroninio Almeida, founder of Rex Karmaveer Global Fellowship, emphasizes the need for recognition beyond the traditional awards reserved for privileged individuals in various fields. The Karmaveer Awards were established to honor unsung heroes and change champions from diverse backgrounds who selflessly work towards addressing societal issues. These awards aim to celebrate individuals who embody the spirit of making a positive impact and leading transformative change. Eitu Chopra, Co-Founder of Rex-Ideas For Action, describes the Karmaveer Awards as more than just accolades; they represent an emotion, a mindset, and a commitment to being the change. The awards foster a culture of continuous learning, with a unique hierarchy ranging from the Karmaveer Chakra badge of honor to various medals and prestigious recognitions like Karmaveer Puraskaar, Karmaveer Jyoti, and Karmaveer Maharatna. This progression encourages recipients to take on increasing responsibilities, learn, grow, and contribute more to society as true Change Champions. Explore more about the fellowship and awards at www.rexideas.com.

