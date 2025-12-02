PNN

Patna (Bihar) [India], December 2: Chief Secretary of Bihar, Pratyaya Amrit, met with a delegation led by National Award-winning producer and actor Neetu Chandra to discuss the development of a green, state-of-the-art Film City in Bihar. He emphasised that the state is on track to become a new technological hub, and the establishment of a technologically advanced Film City will serve as a major milestone in that direction. The project is expected to generate significant employment opportunities and further establish Bihar on the global map.

Also Read | Karnataka Power Tussle: 'We Are Like Brothers; DK Shivakumar Will Become CM When High Command Decides,' Says Siddaramaiah After Breakfast Meeting.

The Film City proposed by the Bollywood-Hollywood actress will be a sustainable and inclusive facility, featuring modern infrastructure and eco-friendly design, an approach that aligns closely with the Chief Secretary's vision for the state. Expressing strong support for the initiative, Pratyaya Amrit assured the team of full cooperation to bring the Green Bihar Film City project to life.

He said that with its blend of sustainability, innovation, and cutting-edge production infrastructure, the Green Bihar Film City is poised to become a premier destination for filmmakers. He also stated that the state looks forward to welcoming both Indian and international talent to be part of this groundbreaking venture and that, with film policy subsidies in place, Bihar is expected to experience significant socio-economic growth.

Also Read | TWICE and Stray Kids' Agency JYP Entertainment To Enter Indian Market After BTS' HYBE and G-Dragon's Galaxy Corporation? Here’s What We Know.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)