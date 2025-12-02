BBangtan Sonyeondan, aka BTS' agency HYBE Entertainment, was the first K-Pop company to set up a market in India as part of its global expansion in September 2025. Now, another company from the Big 4 is planning to expand their business in the country, aiming to target a larger global audience given India’s rising K-Pop following. According to a recent media report, JYP Entertainment, the company which manages groups like TWICE, ITZY, Stray Kids, and NMIXX, will be the next K-Pop group to work in India. HYBE India To Host BTS Jungkook’s GOLDEN: The Moments Exhibition in Mumbai – From Dates to Venue, Everything You Need To Know About the Grand K-Pop Event!.

JYP Entertainment to Enter Indian Market

India has become one of the biggest hubs for K-Pop. Thanks to our welcoming nature, desi fans enjoy music from all genres, and K-Pop has recently become a favourite. Yet, fans have always been disappointed that, despite its huge following, no major Korean group has performed in the country. Now, with companies finally showing interest in India after all these years, it feels like a real blessing.

According to a report in The Korea Herald, JYP is preparing for its India debut. An industry insider told the portal, "JYP Entertainment is preparing to open its office in India to target the local music market. The exact location or timeline has not been decided, but the timings seem right as K-Pop popularity continues to rise among younger generations in India."

However, the exact location of their office has not been disclosed yet. Further details remain under wraps. But one thing is certain: once the company is established, fans can look forward to exciting activities like concerts and exclusive meet-and-greet events just for desi fans. G-Dragon REACTS to His 2025 MAMA Awards Performance Controversy; Fans Speculate K-Pop Legend Is Upset With Broadcasters After His Cryptic Comment on Social Media (View Post).

G-Dragon’s Galaxy Corporation to Also Enter India?

K-Pop legend, who had been associated with YG Entertainment since his debut, joined Galaxy Corporation in December 2023. According to a previous report by The Korea Herald, GD's new agency has been conducting market research to expand its business in India. If things go well, the Seoul-based agency will become the second K-Pop company to establish a subsidiary in India, following HYBE. In fact, the King of K-Pop himself even liked a post about the update by the page Namaste Hallyu on Instagram. So yes, the good news is coming soon!

