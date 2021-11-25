Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): upGrad, Asia's higher EdTech major is moving strongly with its goal of reforming the education culture not just in India but beyond through its one-of-a-kind 1:1 career Coaching and Mentoring initiative.

Transcending geographical barriers, the higher-ed major has built a powerful panel of over 5500 mentors and career coaches that includes global industry leaders from top universities, large corporates, and MNCs as well as faculty from top national and international universities.

"Online education of today is no longer only about delivering content virtually but is also about supporting learners with the best of professional guidance during their career progression. Education or EdTech is a subset of a larger ecosystem of Coaching/Guidance/Mentoring just like a taxi is a subset of transportation. Our endeavour, as we scale our presence in the education space, is to lead from the front and establish upGrad as a powerhouse for Coaching and Mentoring," said Mayank Kumar, Co-founder & MD, upGrad.

Aligned with the brand's mission of driving career outcomes for the global workforce, upGrad has introduced this power-packed intervention of coaching and mentoring to help learners overcome professional challenges and get their desirable job switch, first job, a right function/job role, or a salary hike, amongst others. By CY 2024, learners in the upGrad ecosystem will benefit from a network of over 11,000 faculty, mentors, and experts.

Visit the upGrad webiste to learn more: https://www.upgrad.com/?utm_source=PR&utm_campaign=IND_BRD_WEB_PR_BWI_ALL_ALL_upGradCoachingandMentoring_ALL_ALL

