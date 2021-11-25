Gandhinagar, November 25: In a shocking incident, a man and a woman were found hanging on a tree in the forest area near Sambher village of Vadgam taluka in Gujarat on Tuesday. The deceased, who were both married to different persons and were residents of Tundas village in Unjha taluka, allegedly died by suicide and were spotted hanging by the same cloth of the tree's branch, according to the report. The exact cause behind this extreme step by the duo is not known. Gujarat Shocker: Woman Throws Her 18-Day-Old Infant Into Tapi River In Surat After Fight With Husband.

According to a report by the Times Of India, the deceased, identified as Brijesh Patel and Sangeeta Thakor, knew each other before getting married to their respective spouses. Sub-Inspector Tejas Desai reportedly said that as the deceased belonged to different caste, their parents and community members did not allow them to marry each other. He added that even after marriage to different persons, the couple continued their relationship. The exact cause of their suicide remains unknown. Gujarat Shocker: 20-Year-Old Youth Lynched By Group Of 15 People Over Suspicion Of Being Thief In Surat; 7 Arrested.

Another shocking incident was reported from Guajart on Thursday. According to report by IANS, a man, identified as Ashok Kumar, allegedly killed a woman and her parents by slashing them with a sharp-edged weapon. The accused was reportedly upset after the woman's family had fixed her marriage somewhere else. The incident has been reported from Gonda district of the state.

