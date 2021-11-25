Kajal Aggarwal is back to making stunning appearances and updating her Instagram profile with all the latest pictures. Kajal's stylist, Sayali Vidya took to her Instagram profile to share pictures of her newest outing and boy, did Mrs Kitchlu look stunning! The Singham actress who's missing from the Bollywood (her last release was Mumbai Saga) should certainly divert her attention towards B-town and make some exciting announcements in the future. We bet her Bollywood fans are missing her already. Yo or Hell No? Rani Mukerji in Masaba Gupta for Bunty Aur Babli 2 Promotions.

Kajal ditched any typical saree and picked a modern, ruffled saree from the house of Gaurav Gupta. The saree was adorned with a sequinned blouse and it definitely added some extra sass to it. Keeping her styling to a bare minimum, Aggarwal didn't opt for too much jewellery and picked a pair of diamond danglers instead. With blushed cheeks, glossy lips, light eye makeup and soft wavy hair completed her look further. Yo or Hell No? Sonakshi Sinha's White Cape Dress By Gauri & Nainika.

Kajal Aggarwal in Gaurav Gupta

Kajal Aggarwal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kajal certainly nailed her modern-ethnic look to the hilt and we can't stop raving about it. But while this is our verdict, what's your take on it? Are you as smitten as we are or do you think it's too loud for your taste? Drop in your thoughts on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Kajal Aggarwal in Gaurav Gupta - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is stunning No, it is too loud

