Gurgaon (Haryana), February 22 (ANI/PR Newswire): Colliers is pleased to announce that it has been Great Place to Work - Certified™ in India (from February 2022 to February 2023). The certification reaffirms Colliers' commitment to do what's right for its people by creating an enterprising work culture that enables its people to drive exceptional results for its clients.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

Sankey Prasad, Chairman & Managing Director, Colliers India, said, "Being Great Place to Work - Certified™ is a testament to our commitment to our collaborative culture, our commitment to living by Colliers' brand values and empowering our people to accelerate their success within the firm. Over the years, we have built a culture of winning and celebrating our employees' successes to nurture and recognize our talent."

Ramesh Nair, CEO, India & Managing Director, Market Development, Asia, Colliers, added, "I am proud of Colliers for achieving yet another milestone which is a recognition of our high trust and high-performance culture™. With its rich history of being the first International Property Consulting (IPC) firm in India and the fastest growing IPC, Colliers has created a benchmark for excellence and is leading the industry into the future. We are constantly working on building trust, respect for people, fairness and camaraderie amongst our teams. I look forward to creating a continuous growth story in India, along with our leaders and people to amplify our brand in the market."

In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALL™.

Appaya Chenanda, National Director, People & Performance, Colliers India, added, "I thank the entire Colliers team for their contribution in helping us secure this certification. Our diverse and inclusive, talent-focused culture has ensured that we create workplaces that enhance employee experiences and empower them to achieve their business goals."

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations are able to deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure or level in the organization. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and role model being 'FOR ALL' Leaders.

Colliers is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 65 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 26 years, our experienced leadership with significant insider ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20 per cent for shareholders. With annualized revenues of $3.6 billion ($4.0 billion including affiliates) and $46 billion of assets under management, we maximize the potential of property and accelerate the success of our clients and our people.

