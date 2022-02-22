Happy Janaki Jayanti 2022! The special day is celebrated on February 24. Maa Sita's birth anniversary is celebrated on this day and this date falls every year on the Ashtami date of the Krishna Paksha of the month of Falgun. On this day Lord Shri Ram is also worshiped along with Mata Janaki. Moreover, on the day of Janaki Jayanti, married women keep fast for the happiness of their home and the long life of their husbands. Along with this, Maa Janki is also offered items of make-up aka solah shringar item that signifies happy married life. Unmarried girls also fast on this day to get a good husband. Worshiping on this day is considered very fruitful in Hinduism. Janaki Jayanti is celebrated on the Ashtami date of Krishna Paksha of Falgun month. Janaki Jayanti is also known as Sita Ashtami.

Janaki Jayanti 2022 Date & Shubh Muhurat

Beginning of Ashtami date of Krishna Paksha of Falgun month- February 23 at 04:56 pm.

Right time to observe fast: February 24, 2022.

The end of Ashtami date- February 24 at 03:03 pm.

Significance of Sita Jayanti

According to mythological beliefs, fasting on Sita Ashtami removes all the possible obstacles in a married life. Life partner of people who keep this fast gets a long life. It also helps people get rid of all kinds of troubles. Along with this, by observing this fast, one gets the same blessing as one does on visiting all the pilgrimages.

Janaki Jayanti Puja Vidhi

One should get up early in the morning on the day of Janaki Jayanti. Then retire from daily activities, take bath and light a lamp in the temple of the house. Their worship begins with Ganesh ji and Ambika ji. Then offer yellow flowers, yellow clothes and face of makeup to Mother Sita. When you light the lamp, take a vow of fasting. After this, bathe all the deities present in the temple of the house with water.

On this day, you must also mix Gangajal in the bathing water and bathe the deities with it. After this, meditate focusing on Maa Sita and Lord Shri Ram. After this, do aarti of Mata Sita in the evening before breaking the fast. You must offer bhog to Maa Sita and distribute the Prasad among all the family members before consuming it yourself.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2022 11:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).