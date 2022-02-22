With over 8 million users, CEO.CA is the most active stock market dashboard and community for small-cap investors. With visitors from over 164 countries spanning 6 continents, it offers a unique platform for organizations to increase their visibility and build their investor base. CEO.CA remains the top destination for high quality discussion and analysis, attracting retail investors who are searching for small-cap investment opportunities.

CEO.CA began as a privately held company established by Tommy Humphreys in 2012, with the aim of creating a dedicated community for investors and traders in junior resource & venture stocks. Since its inception, the platform has emerged as an industry leader for audience engagement and mobile functionality. Numerous features have been added over the past decade that aid analysis and promote investment-focused discussion. These include paper trades, a virtual trading mechanism, newswire releases, and private messaging functionality.

There is also a focus on insider trades, using Canada’s System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders (SEDI).

CEO.CA offers a PRO subscription, a monthly premium service providing access to increased market data. PRO users receive access to daily and historical house positions, market depth for ATS exchanges, and real-time insights about bids, asks, and trades in a color-coded market activity chart.

CEO.CA was acquired by GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. for C$17 million on October 4, 2021. GoldSpot is a leading team of expert scientists who merge geoscience and data science to deliver custom machine learning solutions to transform the mineral discovery process. Through CEO.CA, GoldSpot can better serve its community of mineral explorers and diversify into other promising technology businesses to increase revenues. CEO.CA will retain its distinct team, brand, and independence, operating as a wholly-owned subsidiary within GoldSpot's newly formed technology and media division. Now headquartered in Toronto, CEO.CA continues to be recognized as one of the most popular free financial websites and apps in Canada and for investors globally.