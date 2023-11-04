New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is launching a pan-India market study on the cement sector, aiming to fact-find and develop a comprehensive understanding of the functioning of the cement market across regions in India, and the state of competition in the sector.

Cement, a critical input for housing and infrastructure, has linkages with a range of other industries, thereby having the potential to influence the overall growth trajectory of the economy.

According to the CCI, the objectives of the study include examining the evolving market structure in the cement sector across regions, studying the market trends, understanding cement pricing, reaching out to all relevant stakeholders for a holistic understanding of the sector and identifying impediments to competition, and to ascertain enforcement and advocacy priorities for the commission in the sector.

The market study, according to the commission, is independent of any case proceedings before the commission pertaining to the cement sector.

"The study will be a combination of secondary research and stakeholder consultation. Qualitative and quantitative information will be collected from secondary and primary sources. Designed by the Commission, the study will be implemented by a study team at the Commission with the assistance of an external agency to be engaged for the purpose," CCI said.

The study team will hold consultations with stakeholders throughout the country. (ANI)

