Alabama, November 4: Numerous accusations have been brought against a 36-year-old man by the police after he allegedly uploaded a video of a woman being forced into having sex with him. Flazare Gore was taken into custody by Dothan Police on Thursday, November 2. He was charged with one count of first-degree sodomy and eighty-three counts of distributing a private image with the intent to harass, threaten, coerce, or intimidate.

Dothan Police claim that in August this year, Gore made an identified woman to have oral sex with him while recording the forced act on camera with his smartphone. US Shocker: First-Graders Force 6-Year-Old Classmate To 'Perform Sex Act' During Classroom in Texas, Record Act on iPad; Investigation Underway.

Later, Gore posted the video on social media. After the clip surfaced online, a probe was initiated, according to the police authorities. Meanwhile, Gore's case has not been updated in the Houston County Jail records, and it is unclear if he was given bail.

According to authorities, a Dothan man was previously taken into custody on Wednesday, November 1, following reports that he had a sexual interaction with a minor. Dothan resident Derrick Wayne Oliver, 45, is accused of three charges of first-degree sodomy and one count of first-degree rape. On a $240,000 bail, he was recently taken into the Houston County Jail. Bengaluru Honeytrap Shocker: Retired Government Employee Forced to Have Sex in Hotel Room, Extorted of Rs 82 Lakh by Two Women.

The Dothan Police Department was notified in August of this year that a minor, under the age of twelve, had been the victim of sexual offences committed inside Dothan's municipal borders. Oliver was placed under arrest following a comprehensive investigation, according to Dothan Police. No further details were disclosed due to the delicate nature of this matter.

