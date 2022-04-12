New Delhi [India] April 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): This March, Creators Gram celebrated its one-year anniversary. This bootstrapped startup founded by marketing enthusiast Gaurav Jain crossed 1 million USD revenue within 9 months of its operations in India. They have also successfully achieved INR 1 crore Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) within 1 year of its inception.

Creators Gram is on a fast track to set up pop-up creator spaces across the country to bring brands and influencers closer and provide better production services too. Educating creators about monetising their online presence with brand collaborations, creating NFTs and Digital IPs will be a key focus in the coming year. They'll be aiming at augmenting one-of-its-kind Creator led Brands, building a strong and tight-knit creator community, and creating collaboration synergy.

With a vision to change the way businesses speak, listen and share online, the company started with a team of three and now employs more than 40 professionals working with creators, influencers, celebrities and brands, delivering high-quality content and nurturing talent. Since March 2021, Creators Gram has welcomed over 800 influencers into their creator community and given them a chance to share their creative vision with their multitude of followers.

Commenting on the growth, Gaurav Jain, Founder of Creators Gram said, "With the rise in short-form content, the need to educate Creators about the creator economy, brand development and collaborations has also increased. Being a Creator myself, I started on this journey of creating a community where each creator finds a voice that is unique and sustainable in this dynamically changing industry."

The platform has created a perfect symphony between creators and brands and is now associated with over 85 well established diverse brands in such a short period. The agency has spearheaded the execution of impactful campaigns for brands like Hirect, Glance, CoinDCX, toothsi, Tinder, Reliance, RPG Group and many more. Creators Gram has been actively engaged in scaling programs for various social media platforms. By delivering services like Influencer Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Creative Problem-Solving, Business Strategy Consultation, Video Production and Talent Management, coupled with an in-depth understanding of the brand's vision and comprehensive research, Creators Gram builds cost-effective campaigns that shine in the digital space.

Dr Pratha Poddar, Marketing Partner at toothsi & skinnsi has been associated with the company for a long time, with great confidence in their marketing campaigns. She commented, "Creators Gram was great to work with-professional and true to their word. We ended up doing a long term campaign with their creator Shivam Malik which was a big success. Looking forward to a deeper association with them in the future."

For the upcoming year, the platform has chalked an all-encompassing multidimensional growth plan, to sustain its aggressive momentum and expand its business portfolio. "Looking at the current growth in the market, Creators Gram estimates revenue of 4 million USD by the end of the financial year 2022-23. With the plans of global expansion, setting up multiple creator pop-up spaces and creator-led brands will be a key focus moving forward, enabling a change in the way influencers have been dealt with in businesses and other collaborations," Jain added. Invigorating sustainable, meaningful relationships with clients, creators and brands are just what Creators Gram delivers, with its team of specialists and their vast experience.

Creators Gram, a unit of Socio Influx Private Limited, is one of the fastest-growing 360-degree full-service influencer marketing agencies in the country. Headquartered in New Delhi, it aims to enable companies and influencers to grow their businesses efficiently and inspire their audiences through creative campaigns and at the same time, delivering higher RoI to the brands.

